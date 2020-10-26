Trump has ‘no closing argument’ — and he wastes time at rallies ranting about toilets: Politico reporter
Heading into the last week of the 2020 presidential race, President Donald Trump is still trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden, which is forcing the president to hold campaign rallies at a breakneck pace.
Appearing on CNN Monday, Politico reporter Ryan Lizza argued that Trump’s campaign rallies this year aren’t delivering the kind of concentrated punch that they delivered late in the 2016 race, when Hillary Clinton was struggling amid the fallout of former FBI director James Comey’s infamous letter about newly discovered emails relating to her tenure at the State Department.
“There’s no single coherent closing argument,” Lizza explained. “It depends on the day, the hour, the minute. Most of these events, as you know from watching them, are pretty stream of consciousness, whatever’s on his mind. At one event, recently, he spent 15 minutes just talking about plumbing restrictions on toilets, showers, and sinks.”
He also said that his attacks on Biden are often all over the map and aren’t clicking the way his attacks on “Crooked Hillary” did four years ago.
“When he talks about Biden, he goes into, obviously, this very exaggerated, incorrect, false account of his relationship with his son and foreign influence and China,” he said. “You know, I think one thing I am struck by is the number of false statements at these rallies.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Trump will exit the White House with a legacy of COVID deaths and embracing QAnon ‘loons’: conservative
Anticipating Donald Trump will go down to defeat on November 3rd, Bulwark columnist and former Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speechwriter Amanda Carpenter has written that the president will likely walk away from office saddled with a legacy of a failure to contain a pandemic that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans while embracing a cult of conspiracy-obsessed "loons."
As Carpenter sees it, the devastation wrought by COVID-19 and the rise of QAnon go hand-in-hand, as the country has become consumed with conspiracy theories as the president has railed about "fake news" and the "deep state."
2020 Election
Democrats plea with Pence to skip Barrett vote: ‘Nothing about your presence can be considered essential’
Senate Democrats on Monday demanded that Vice President Mike Pence not enter the Senate chamber after at least five of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.
"Vice President Pence cannot come to the Senate because of his exposure to multiple COVID-positive staffers," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wrote in a tweet on Monday. "His purely ceremonial and non-essential presence would just put Senators, staff, and Capitol workers at risk."
Pence was also sent a letter from 10 Senate Democrats.
2020 Election
Trump is closing the campaign by telling America to ‘drop dead’: CNN’s Paul Begala
President Donald Trump is still claiming that America has "rounded the corner" on the novel coronavirus pandemic even as infections over the weekend surged to record highs.
CNN political analyst Paul Begala on Monday argued that Trump's efforts to pretend the pandemic is no longer a problem were falling flat, and he said seniors in particular were moving away from the president.
Begala also shredded White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for saying the administration isn't even trying to contain the pandemic.