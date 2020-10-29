Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-hating wives don’t understand why their husbands still back the president

Published

43 mins ago

on

Composite image of the Women’s March on Washington from the roof of the Voice of America building by Марш женщин and Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore.

Women whose husbands voted for President Donald Trump are gathering online to support one another.

Carole Catherine, who learned her husband Tim backed Trump the day after the 2016 election, started the “Wives of the Deplorables” group on Facebook last year to figure out how to speak to her partner about politics, reported CNN.

“I didn’t know that he’s anti-abortion,” she said. “I didn’t know that he is so emotional about immigration. Both of us never really fleshed out those issues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Catherine said group members are glad to have a place to talk about how it feels to be married to a Trump supporter.

“There is a big wall between us like never before,” one woman told the group. “We’ve been married 45 years and I adore him. Except this. I have GOP friends and I love them. But it’s hard to be married to a man who I thought shared the same values.”

Democrat Joe Biden leads Trump by an average of 25 points among women voters, and white women in particular are moving away from the president since the last election, despite his often clumsy attempts to woo them back.

“I’m a suburban woman, I have kids, I go to a job everyday,” said Gretchen Wisehart, a Democrat married to a Trump-backing Republican. “There were a lot of women who voted for him in 2016 as the lesser of two evils. But his constant rhetoric, the way he demeans women, it turns women off. It turns them the other way. I hear it from a lot of people.”

Catherine said group membership has grown in the final months of the 2020 election, but she sees a ray of hope in her own relationship with comments her husband has made about Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘What’s the a-hole and chief saying today?'” Catherine said her husband recently asked. “And I was like, ‘I love you!'”

But she said the Trump presidency has done real harm to their marriage.

“We’ve had some really good conversations recently, where I can tell that we agree on more than I think, and it makes me feel so good,” Catherine said. “He wants things to be pre-politics, but that’s the thing. Your relationship has changed forever, for good and for bad, and, you know, there’s a little of both.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Experts explain there’s only one way for Trump to win — because voters can’t stand him

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has never earned the support of 50 percent of voters, which puts a major damper on his chances of winning re-election.

That's why the president and his Republican allies are doing everything they can to suppress the number of votes that will be counted, especially in areas that are expected to lean toward Democrat Joe Biden, reported Politico.

“What we have seen this year, which is completely unprecedented … is a concerted national Republican effort across the country in every one of the states that has had a legal battle to make it harder for citizens to vote,” said Trevor Potter, a former chair of the Federal Election Commission who also served as general counsel for both of John McCain’s presidential campaigns. “There just has been this unrelenting Republican attack on making it easier to vote.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Trump’s DOJ moved to squash probe into Turkish bank after lobbying from Erdogan

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

A major new investigation from the New York Times reveals that President Donald Trump's Department of Justice has moved to aggressively squash an investigation into a Turkish bank after the president was repeatedly lobbied on the issue by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At the center of the investigation was Halkbank, a state-owned Turkish bank that investigators suspected was illegally funneling money to Iran.

The probe into Halkbank was being led by Geoffrey Berman, the former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York who stepped down over the summer after what he described as "unprecedented" pressure from Attorney General Bill Barr.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-hating wives don’t understand why their husbands still back the president

Published

41 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Women whose husbands voted for President Donald Trump are gathering online to support one another.

Carole Catherine, who learned her husband Tim backed Trump the day after the 2016 election, started the "Wives of the Deplorables" group on Facebook last year to figure out how to speak to her partner about politics, reported CNN.

"I didn't know that he's anti-abortion," she said. "I didn't know that he is so emotional about immigration. Both of us never really fleshed out those issues."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE