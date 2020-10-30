Trump ignores all coronavirus guidelines during Minnesota MAGA rally

The state of Minnesota limited the number of attendees President Donald J. Trump could have at his Rochester rally Friday to 250 people, but that didn’t stop the president from driving down the tarmac to physically non-distance from his MAGA overflow crowd. At one point, the incumbent president even held up a portrait of himself given to him by a fan. He then shook hands with the overflow crowd and threw items into the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president was not wearing a mask, nor were many of his supporters.

Trump also took the opportunity to bash Gov. Tim Waltz for requiring social distancing at his rally.

“Just because we want it over, does not make it over,” Walz said three days before the rally. “We know what we can do to slow the spread of COVID. We need to take action right now.”

“The Liberal Democrat Governor of Minnesota tried to shut us down by only allowing 250 inside President @realDonaldTrump’s peaceful protest, but Gov FAILED. MINNESOTA showed up for President Trump OUTSIDE his rally,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted from her personal page Friday. She also showed another video with her husband and baby onstage with Trump – all maskless.



Watch the videos and see the images from the Minnesota rally below.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the state limited how many people he could have at his rally, Trump deplaned in Minnesota, but instead of approaching the stage, got into the Beast & drove down the tarmac to go address the overflow crowd. He’s currently being introduced on the mic, though he’s not on stage — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 30, 2020

Trump is shaking hands with supporters in Rochester and throwing things into the crowd pic.twitter.com/5aCVgIYusg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

after minnesota governor restricts rally to 250 people because of covid concerns, trump makes a stop to overflow crowd that couldn’t get in pic.twitter.com/yn2eJvDgfj — Justin Sink (@justinsink) October 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump addressed reporters immediately after arriving in Rochester, Minnesota, and bashed Tim Walz for "playing games" and doing "a terrible job" because he tried to required rally attendees to observe social distancing pic.twitter.com/RFKYkAe2oB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Others in crowd beginning to disregard restrictions. pic.twitter.com/BooueOBXoo — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 30, 2020

after minnesota governor restricts rally to 250 people because of covid concerns, trump makes a stop to overflow crowd that couldn’t get in pic.twitter.com/yn2eJvDgfj — Justin Sink (@justinsink) October 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Liberal Democrat Governor of Minnesota tried to shut us down by only allowing 250 inside President @realDonaldTrump’s peaceful protest, but Gov FAILED. MINNESOTA showed up for President Trump OUTSIDE his rally‼️ pic.twitter.com/5PAMPuopqA — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 30, 2020

Unforgettable moment today when President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ called me, ⁦@GilmartinSean⁩ & our baby #BabyBlake on stage at the Tampa, Florida rally. I will never forget this incredible honor from the best boss I could ever ask for‼️ pic.twitter.com/D8HnsN3LbH — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 30, 2020