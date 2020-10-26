Trump inadvertently helped drive ratings up for ‘60 Minutes’ — not down
President Donald Trump tried to drive down the ratings of “60 Minutes” by posting his interview with CBS News’ Lesley Stahl before the program aired on Sunday.
Trump, who spent the week promoting his interview, helped bring in 17 million viewers who also saw the interview with former Vice President Joe Biden.
“That represents the most viewers to tune in since the infamous Stormy Daniels interview from March two years ago. During the Trump interview, Stahl grilled the President on his coronavirus response,” wrote Variety.
It proved to be the most-watched show to be on TV since the Oscars.
“The near-final numbers are in and 60 Minutes‘ election edition looks to have taken down Sunday Night Football, the World Series and pretty much everything else on TV since the Oscars,” wrote Deadline.
2020 Election
Trump whines that he shouldn’t be blamed for ‘Lock Her Up!’ chants — as his supporters chant it
President Donald J. Trump refuted responsibility for his rally cries of "lock her up" during a campaign stop in Martinsburg, Penn. Monday.
"Lock her up," the crowds chanted. To which Trump replied, "Now [the chants] are happening with [Joe] Biden because that's a crime family, frankly. But every time that happens, when they say, 'lock her up,' they always blame me and I have nothing to do with it."
Watch the video below.
After the crowd chants "lock her up!" for Hillary Clinton, Trump says "now [the chants] are happening with Biden because that's a crime family, frankly. But every time that happens, when they say 'lock her up,' they always blame me & I have nothing to do with it." pic.twitter.com/SjKrfadJIv
2020 Election
‘Segregated South type behavior’: Americans are furious at ‘scared’ Texas’s Gov. Abbott deploying Guard troops to the polls
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced that he is deploying troops to the polls in the state, something that a president can't even due because it can suppress the vote.
“The Texas Army National Guard said Monday it had been ordered to dispatch 1,000 troops to five major cities around the state in conjunction with the Nov. 3 election,” San Antonio Express-News reported on Monday.
It sent people into flames of rage claiming that it was an example of a Republican governor behaving like a segregationist from the 1950s.
2020 Election
Phil Collins rips Trump for playing ‘In the Air Tonight’ to mock coronavirus at his super-spreader rallies
Musician Phil Collins has not been pleased with President Donald J. Trump's use of his song, "In the Air Tonight" at his campaign rallies. Collins' legal team sent a cease and desist letter Monday reiterating that the president stop playing his music without permission.
"We wrote you on June 24, 2020 demanding that the Trump campaign cease infringing the musical copyright in the musical work 'In the Air Tonight.' Another copy of our June 24, 2020 letter is attached. Our previous letter also noted that the campaign’s use of the work constituted an implied and false endorsement of Mr. Trump. It also noted Mr. Collin’s express and unequivocal statement that he wants no affiliation whatsoever with The President or the Trump campaign."