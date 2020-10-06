Trump insists ‘we beat the Dems all day long’ on COVID-19

President Donald Trump spent hours tweeting Tuesday after his release from the Walter Reed Medical Center.

The president compared the coronavirus that’s infecting him to the flu, which Twitter hid for violating site rules, and lobbed out political attacks and exhortations for supporters to vote, before complaining about media coverage of current events.

“The Fake News Media refuses to discuss how good the Economy and Stock Market, including JOBS under the Trump Administration, are doing,” Trump tweeted. “We will soon be in RECORD TERRITORY. All they want to discuss is COVID 19, where they won’t say it, but we beat the Dems all day long, also!!!”

The White House is currently experiencing a coronavirus outbreak, and millions of jobs may have vanished forever.