Trump is closing the campaign by telling America to ‘drop dead’: CNN’s Paul Begala
President Donald Trump is still claiming that America has “rounded the corner” on the novel coronavirus pandemic even as infections over the weekend surged to record highs.
CNN political analyst Paul Begala on Monday argued that Trump’s efforts to pretend the pandemic is no longer a problem were falling flat, and he said seniors in particular were moving away from the president.
Begala also shredded White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for saying the administration isn’t even trying to contain the pandemic.
“That interview with Mark Meadows, the headline today should be, ‘Trump to nation: Drop dead,'” he said. “I have to say that’s not a very good message to voters eight days before an election.”
Former GOP strategist Mark McKinnon shared Begala’s assessment and argued that the pandemic is now spiking at the worst possible time for the president.
“So I sat down with Paul Begala in February… and said, ‘Paul, what would be the best thing that could happen to you and the Democratic Party in this election?” McKinnon recalled. “He would say first of all, we nominate a very centrist familiar guy that people know well, Joe Biden. Second, we would have the incumbent president of the United States be a victim of the very health crisis that’s badly managing. Three, a week out from the election, it would be spiking everywhere and four, you’d have the chief of staff saying basically we can’t do anything about it.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Trump’s volunteer army is already engaging in widespread voter intimidation across the US — and it’s only going to get worse
In Miami, an armed city police officer in full uniform now faces disciplinary action after wearing a Trump campaign mask while directing voters at the polls.
In Nevada City, CA, enthusiastic Trump supporters in cars trucks held a rally around a ballot-drop-off site, making it difficult for voters to get through to leave their ballots. A truck blaring loud music just beyond the 100-foot buffer zone at that California site, prompting a local official to ask the person to knock it off.
2020 Election
‘Lindsey Graham is in trouble!’ Jaime Harrison gloats as Pence scrambles to save endangered GOP senator
South Carolina Democratic Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison on Monday gloated that his opponent, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), was scrambling to rescue his campaign just one week before the 2020 election.
While appearing on CNN, Harrison argued that Vice President Mike Pence wouldn't be parachuting into South Carolina this week to stump for Graham if the campaign were confident in his chances.
"You know, I don't think I'm old enough to remember the last time a presidential candidate or vice presidential candidate traveled to South Carolina in the last week of an election," he said. "When he has to call in that type of favor, it says that Lindsey Graham is in trouble, that he's going to lose his race!"