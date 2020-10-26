New White House COVID-19 outbreak is crippling Trump’s last week of campaigning: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is scrambling across the country and looking for something that will resonate with voters while the shadow of a resurgent coronavirus pandemic haunts his re-election prospects.
At a time when Democratic challenger Joe Biden can sit back and strategically reinforce his position in battleground states while making inroads in states the Trump campaign thought were in their column, the president is facing more questions about COVID-19 after an outbreak at the White House that has afflicted Vice President Mike Pence’s staff.
That, in turn, has overwhelmed any goodwill the president had hoped to gain with wavering voters by his rush to place conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court.
According to Politico, “Trump’s frenetic campaigning is occurring as the fates continue to defy his reelection campaign. Weeks after the president’s own hospitalization for Covid-19, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive on Saturday for the coronavirus amid spiking cases nationwide, even as Trump continued to downplay the pandemic. And what would normally be a signature achievement for an incumbent president, the imminent confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court was largely lost in the noise.”
Pointing out that the “heightened focus on the coronavirus comes at the worst possible time for Trump,” the report goes on to note that Trump’s resurgent problems have allowed Biden to hammer the president on the two topics at the front of voters’ minds: the pandemic and the reeling U.S. economy.
With that in mind, the president is crisscrossing the country with Politico reporting that Trump is “at risk on so many varied fronts, there is no single, obvious place for him to go to stanch the bleeding. Instead, he is seeking to prop up his base in as many states as possible, while Republicans hope unfavorable polls and turnout models are off, just as in 2016.”
‘Donald Trump is out of money’: CNN reporter says the president enters final week desperate for cash
President Donald Trump is holding multiple campaign rallies a day heading into the final week of the 2020 race for one simple reason: His campaign doesn't have enough money to beat Democrat Joe Biden on the TV airwaves.
CNN reporter Nia-Malika Henderson on Monday said that Trump's strategy at the moment is to get as much free media as he can by holding big rallies in swing states, even as those rallies are almost certainly worsening the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In 2020, homegrown US disinformation surpasses Russian effort
Russia's coordinated effort to nudge Americans toward voting for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election caught social media companies flat-footed and remains a stain on the reputation of Facebook in particular.
Four years later, the FBI and other American security officials -- aware of interference but silent last time -- are warning that Russia and Iran are meddling.
But Russia's actions -- special counsel Robert Mueller's report detailed the Kremlin's bias for Trump and antipathy toward Hillary Clinton in 2016 -- and those of other countries are only part of the disinformation problem.
Arabs favor Biden over Trump in US election: poll
Democratic nominee Joe Biden substantially leads his Republican opponent Donald Trump as the Arab world's preferred candidate in next month's US presidential candidate, an opinion poll indicated Sunday.
Out of 3,097 people polled across 18 Middle East and North African countries, around 39 percent favoured Biden while only 12 percent opted for Trump, according to the survey carried out by British pollster YouGov and commissioned by Saudi daily Arab News.
"When asked which candidate would be better for the Arab World if elected president, most believe that neither candidate (49 percent) would fulfil such a description, yet Biden is still considered a better option to Trump," the survey said.