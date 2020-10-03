Trump is ‘infuriated’ his chief of staff told the press his health was ‘very concerning’: NYT

President Donald J. Trump is reportedly furious at White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows following his less-than-stellar address to the nation about his boss’ health. The difference of opinion occurred minutes after the president’s team of doctors gave a rosy interpretation of their patient’s road to recovery. The conflicting information was public fodder for the remainder of the day Saturday with numerous television news channels digging in an attempt at reaching some sort of reality.

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” Meadows told reporters, asking not to be mentioned by name. “We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

Although not mentioned by name, Meadows was reportedly identified when an image surfaced of him speaking with the media outside of Walter Reed. That’s when Trump tweeted, “I am feeling well!” and then proceeded to call his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to help him compose the following message, which he shared via video.

“The comments infuriated the president, according to people close to the situation, and he intervened directly to counter the perception that he was sicker than the White House had admitted,” the newspaper reported.