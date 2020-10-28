Trump is leaving Lindsey Graham to fend for himself as his Senate race grows more difficult: report
On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump is unlikely to hold any events to come to the rescue for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) — even though recent polls have suggested that the race is on a knife’s edge, and Graham has repeatedly begged for donations on Fox News.
“Trump himself has not visited South Carolina to support his erstwhile ally, and likely will not before the Nov. 3 election, when Graham faces Democrat Jaime Harrison,” reported Sam Brodey and Hunter Woodall. “A former chair of the state’s Democratic Party, Harrison entered the race a long shot but has turned the Senate contest into a toss-up race, after raising a record $100 million sum for his campaign from a national liberal base that detests Graham.”
The main reason why Trump has left his ally to twist in the wind is simple: “Trump is facing a tough election, too, and far longer odds to win than Graham—meaning his time is better spent not in reliably red South Carolina but in battleground states such as Iowa, North Carolina, and Michigan that he must win in order to get a second term.”
Furthermore, “despite Graham’s closeness with Trump, some say that the senator may not want to deal with a presidential visit and all the political connotations that come with it,” said the report. Brodey and Woodall quoted former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, who said, “I think if anything, he’s probably wanting to be quiet on the Trump front, though he’s obviously been a fan, in hopes that he picks up some measure of support from suburban or working women that have been lost or some of the young millennials that have been lost.”
‘I didn’t write that!’ Trump campaign flack squirms over White House claim that pandemic has ‘ended’
Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley on Wednesday squirmed when CNN's Alisyn Camerota confronted him over a false White House claim that the novel coronavirus pandemic has "ended."
During the interview, Camerota zeroed in on a statement released by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy that listed "ending the pandemic" as one of President Donald Trump's major accomplishments.
‘Make America 1950 Again’: Trump mocked for final pitch to ‘suburban women’ on ‘getting husbands back to work’
"Free Subscriptions to Good Housekeeping"
President Donald Trump is doing three rallies a day in the final week before Election Day, and he's finalizing his closing message. Trump is desperately trying to get back a demographic he lost: those he calls "suburban women" – the same group of voters he earlier called "suburban housewives."
By all accounts he's under a curious belief that in 2020 women stay in the home and men go out to work – which may explain one of the reasons he lost them.
On Tuesday Trump telegraphed that strange concept when he told voters his own daughter, whose been granted the title Senior Advisor to the President, would "be very happy being at home with the kids." He added, "but we've got her working."
Experts: Justice Kavanaugh’s ‘sloppy’ opinion is an embarrassing mess riddled with errors
Just about the time the Senate was voting 52-48 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to become the ninth justice on the Supreme Court, the court itself released a decision Monday night on an election case centered on Wisconsin, a key swing state.
By a 5-3 ruling, the conservative majority upheld a decision blocking a district court from extending the state's deadline for accepting mail-in ballots. Because of the court's decision, Wisconsin voters' mail-in ballots won't count unless they arrive at the election office by Election Day itself, Nov. 3, even if they're postmarked before that day. That means anyone mailing in a ballot in Wisconsin who hasn't done so already should try to find alternatives to mailing in their ballots if they're not confident the postal service, which has recently faced longer delays than normal, will deliver it on time. Some election offices will accept ballots delivered in person, and some set up official drop boxes where voters can deposit their ballots without having to rely on the postal service at all. (Wisconsin voters can find more information here.)