Trump is planning to appear at the next presidential debate with Joe Biden: report
Speaking to CNN, Trump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh says that President Trump is planning on participating in the next presidential debate with Joe Biden, scheduled for October 15.
“It is the President’s intention to debate,” she said.
The announcement comes on the same day Trump announced that he’ll be discharged from Walter Reed hospital, just three days after his diagnosis with coronavirus.
