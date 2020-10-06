Trump just torpedoed his best hope for re-election
Is President Donald Trump actively trying to lose the 2020 presidential election?
I don’t actually believe that’s what he’s doing, but it would easy to get that impression.
On Tuesday afternoon, Trump effectively torpedoed the ongoing congressional negotiations for a second round of stimulus funds, which were likely his best hope of turning around his re-election chances:
Here’s the background: House Democrats passed a massive $3 trillion package in May that would supplement the economic assistance of the CARES Act, which aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting recession. The Democrats’ package included an additional round of direct payments to individuals and families, unemployment insurance funds, and aide to state and local governments struggling with reduced tax revenues. Republicans in control of the Senate, however, refused to pass the bill and decided to sit on their hands, only beginning to negotiate with the Democrats at the end of July when the CARES Act funds were drying up.
Those talks went nowhere as much of the GOP balked at more spending, and the funding lapsed. Trump tried to use executive power to extend a fraction of the benefits, but the effect was marginal at best. The economy needs more stimulus to avoid continued financial strain, a fact that lead GOP negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, has seemed aware of. Even Trump himself favored a second round of stimulus checks to individuals, likely believing it would boost his approval heading into the election.
But now Trump is — or at least wants to appear be — pulling the plug. Jeff Stein, a Washington Post reporter who has followed the negotiations closely, explained what this means:
Trump perhaps thinks he can win by running on a pledge to pass the stimulus after the election.
He’s almost certainly wrong, and his framing is disastrous for his own side. First, he’s criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for insisting on a supposedly overly generous package, which is at odds with Trump’s ostensible populist messaging and disregard for the deficit in other cases. Second, a recent poll found that 74 percent of voters said that the Senate should focus on economic relief instead of approving a new justice for the Supreme Court. Explicitly saying you’re going to do the exact opposite is like a slap in the fact to voters, especially those who are struggling most. Even putting aside the context of the stimulus negotiations, rushing through the Supreme Court nomination was not overwhelmingly popular with voters to begin with. And it opens up the Republicans to attacks over health care and abortion where they’re particularly vulnerable.
As it stands, the Trump’s electoral chances are not looking great. New polling this week suggests Trump’s debate performance hurt him with voters. His COVID diagnosis, as well as his subsequent decision to continue playing down the seriousness of the pandemic, probably hurt him even more. And the most recent data on the economic recovery was discouraging, especially as experts fear a third wave of outbreaks is coming as temperatures decline.
None of this is to say Trump couldn’t still win. In fact, I’ve argued repeatedly that despite steep odds, there remained paths to victory for the president. But his best shot has always relied on significant signs of improvement in voters’ personal economic welfare, where stimulus checks from the government could have the most direct impact. And on Tuesday, Trump seemed to be flushing those hopes down the toilet.
2020 Election
Lincoln Project gives Trump’s Marine One flight ‘Apocalypse Now’ treatment in new video
The Lincoln Project continues to blast President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a new video, the group set Trump's Marine One flight one from Walter Reed to the song "Ride of the Valkyries" by Richard Wagner. The selection paid homage to a famous scene in the movie "Apocalypse Now" where the U.S. Army orders a napalm strike in Vietnam to be able to surf on a particular beach.
2020 Election
British newspaper worries Trump may have ‘roid rage’ from his COVID treatments
President Donald J. Trump is being treated for COVID-19 with a potent steroid called dexamethasone, a drug proven to reduce the risk of death and improve recovery time in patients. But could dexamethasone also be causing Trump to act out in what one British newspaper is calling "roid rage"? It's possible.
Here is what we know: Dexamethasone is typically reserved for severely ill patients because clinical trials suggest that people with milder COVID-19 might fare worse after getting it. It's a drug that is known to contribute to psychiatric side effects, including mood swings, aggressive behavior, agitation, anxiety, and even infection in some patients. There is a tie-in between the dosage amount and the risk associated with these side effects, however, there's no data to show Trump's current prescription amount.
2020 Election
Joe Biden warns ‘forces of darkness’ dividing US — and urges unity
White House hopeful Joe Biden warned on Tuesday that "the forces of darkness" are dividing Americans, stressing that as president he would strive to "end the hate and fear" consuming the nation.
In a speech at the site of the famous Civil War battle of Gettysburg, the Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump in November's election condemned the rise of white nationalism and said the country needed to unite.
"The forces of darkness, the forces of division, the forces of yesterday are pulling us apart, holding us down and holding us back," Biden said in a speech near where president Abraham Lincoln delivered his inspirational second inaugural address in 1865.