Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump keeps funneling money to farmers and rural America ahead of the election — topping out at $46 billion

Published

1 min ago

on

Farmers. (Shuterstock)

President Donald Trump is continuing to try and funnel money to rural America and to farmers as the election approaches.

During Trump’s trade wars, farmers and manufacturing took a brunt of the hit. As the administration continued it’s war on the Affordable Care Act, funding to rural hospitals dried up and they began to close. Funding cuts to the Postal Service means rural post offices are also closing. Trump’s only option left is to continue flooding farmers with cash in hopes he can buy their loyalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Federal payments to farmers are projected to hit a record $46 billion this year as the White House funnels money to Mr. Trump’s rural base in the South and Midwest ahead of Election Day,” the New York Times reported Monday.

The American Farm Bureau calculated debt in the farming sector is expected to increase by 4 percent, reaching a record $434 billion. Farmer bankruptcies have been record-setting as well with another 8 percent increase charted August 2019-2020. As the Wall Street Journal pointed out, throwing money at the problem hasn’t stopped the bankrupcies.

“The pandemic has pressured prices for many commodities, squeezing farmers who raise crops and livestock, and prolonging a six-year downturn in the Farm Belt,” the Journal explained at the time.

Trump’s pledges to save rural America have not only turned out to be another in his line of broken promises.

“Farmers are not the only constituency benefiting from the president’s largess: He has promised $200 prescription drug cards to millions of seniors, approved $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico, which could help his prospects in Florida, and he directed his Agriculture Department include letters signed by him in millions of food aid boxes that are being distributed to the poor,” the Times recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s remarkably similar to the empty promises Trump made just weeks before the 2018 midterms in which he swore there would be a “middle-class tax cut” after the election. It never came either.

“There are both economic and political motivations for these payments,” said University of Missouri’s Patrick Westhoff, who directs the agriculture research center.

Democrats and ethics groups are concerned that the move is another attempt for Trump to bribe voters ahead of an election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the first time in history, a president has repeatedly usurped congressional authority in order to personally dispense tens of billions of dollars in federal farm subsidy payments that would not otherwise have been paid,” said Ken Cook, president of an organization that tracks the spending. “This is an authoritarian power grab used to buy political support from voters who are essential to his re-election.”

Trump has only made it worse, announcing at a Wisconsin campaign rally that he’d be delivering another $13 billion in aid to farmers. Trump even shifted $100 million from an account that barred subsidies to the tobacco industry to a fund that could help prop up the North Carolina industry as it’s appearing more and more like a swing state with a crucial Senate election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government Accountability Office also took issue with $14.5 billion in farm aid from 2019 when they published a report in September. They found that the aid was being allocated with politics taken into consideration, with “the bulk of the money went to big farms in the Midwest and southern states, including Mr. Perdue’s home state of Georgia.”

Read the full report from the New York Times here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Unmasked Trump supporters risk super-spreader event at Florida airport

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

On Monday, crowds of Trump supporters gathered on the tarmac of Orlando Sanford International Airport for a rally with the president.

As the crowd swelled, reporters captured images of hundreds of people, many of them in high-risk groups, not wearing masks, and packed in with little physical distancing — putting themselves and the surrounding community at risk of a "super-spreader event" for COVID-19.

.@realDonaldTrump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md, for a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/PbKvSYoahf

Continue Reading

2020 Election

#MemoToTrump breaks down 2020 reality: ‘You’re losing because you’re grossly incompetent’

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

Crime and mystery novelist Don Winslow wrote a "Memo to Trump" Monday that went viral - in large part because it says exactly what the majority of Americans are feeling about the state of American politics under President Donald J. Trump: "You're losing because you're grossly incompetent, wholly inadequate and surrounded by the dumbest group of people ever to occupy the White House."

Winslow's memo continued, "You keep talking about Hillary Clinton's emails and I will keep talking about the 215,000 Americans that are dead because of you."

https://twitter.com/donwinslow/status/1315739358230503424

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s doctor now claims the president is negative for COVID — shortly before Florida rally

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

White House physician Sean Conley claims that President Donald Trump in negative for COVID-19 in a new memo to press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

"In response to your inquiry regarding the president's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card," Conley wrote.

Conley says all the evidence "indicate a lack of detectable viral replication."

"This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC's guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team's assessment that the president is not infectious to others," Conley concluded.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE