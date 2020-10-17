Trump lashes out at ‘stupid and obnoxious’ GOPer Ben Sasse in Twitter tirade

Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning by attacking Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) who was critical of the president in a phone call with supporters this week, calling the GOP senator “stupid and obnoxious.”

According to the president, “The least effective of our 53 Republican Senators, and a person who truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great, is Little Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a State which I have gladly done so much to help. @SenSasse was as nice as a RINO can be until he recently won the Republican…. Nomination to run for a second term. Then he went back to his rather stupid and obnoxious ways. Must feel he can’t lose to a Dem. Little Ben is a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska. Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy!”

You can see the tweets below: