Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump lawyer erupts in anti-Semitic rant after admitting source of Biden dirt might be ‘Russian spy’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald J. Trump in the Cabinet Room, White House photo by Tia Dufour.

On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani called their office following the latest, controversial story that he was given emails supposedly showing Hunter Biden’s attempts to connect Ukrainian businessmen to his father.

During the interview, Giuliani confessed that there was a chance that his repeated go-to source for dirt on the Bidens in Ukraine might be a “Russian spy” — and claimed, in an anti-Semitic rant, that he was being set up by billionaire Jewish philanthropist George Soros.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani defended his connections to Andrii Derkach, a member of the Ukrainian parliament known for his pro-Russia sympathies and sanctioned by the Treasury Department for his potential election interference, saying that “The chance that Derkach is a Russian spy is no better than 50/50” — something he characterized with glass-is-half-full optimism.

“My guess is that George Soros is behind this counter-offensive … because he wants to create a socialist country,” said Giuliani. “He’d like to see us collapse and see us taken over by the international — whatever.” He added that the sanctions against Derkach are “an intelligence ploy to try to create problems for Trump — because Derkach could probably bury Obama,” even though the Derkach sanctions were issued by officials in Trump’s own Treasury.

Soros, a Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor who has actually financed pro-democracy revolutions in Europe, is a frequent target of the far right, many of whom recycle anti-Semitic tropes to paint him as a villain.

Giuliani also alleged that Trump had advance knowledge of the Hunter Biden opposition dump, saying “Sure, sure. The president knows all about this,” and that he had personally briefed the president on the matter.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is ‘going to get absolutely crushed’: GOP campaign consultant paints grim portrait of president’s future

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon with host Alex Witt, noted Republican campaign consultant Stuart Stevens left no doubt about what he thinks is going to happen on election day, saying Donald Trump is going to "get crushed" and former Vice President Joe Biden will become the next president.

According to Stevens, the overwhelming reasons to vote against Trump have piled up to such a point that there is little the president can do to erase them from voters' minds with just over two weeks to go.

Pointing out the circumstances of the 2020 election are completely different than 2016 when Trump surprisingly won, Stevens stated, "The last race [Hillary] Clinton was a functional incumbent; Donald Trump, the outsider. Now, of course, becoming the president, he's the incumbent."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump trashed by ex-GOP chair in op-ed calling for him to be driven from office

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

In a scorching op-ed for USA TODAY, former New Hampshire Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Horn excoriated her party for its loyalty to President Donald Trump — and urged her colleagues to be rid of him.

"As a former Republican state party chair, I understand well how difficult it is to even imagine voting outside the party, and I understand the sense of loyalty to party that decades of activism engenders," wrote Horn. "But to pledge allegiance to a political party, void of principle or honor, is an empty oath that will not serve country or conscience. Where once we stood together to advocate for responsible governance, individual liberty, equal justice and opportunity for all, today’s GOP platform is nothing more than a vow to support, protect, defend and defer to Donald Trump."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump demanded apology from John McCain in 2017 for withdrawing his endorsement: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

In a new book, "The Luckiest Man: Life with John McCain," longtime Senate aide Mark Salter alleged that soon after President Donald Trump's inauguration, the president called the Arizona senator and demanded he apologize for taking back his endorsement during the 2016 election campaign.

McCain initially backed the Trump for the sake of holding the party together, but withdrew the endorsement after Trump attacked a Gold Star family and the "Access Hollywood" tape was released. From that point on, the two had an openly rocky relationship until the senator's death in 2018, and to this day Trump frequently attacks McCain and his family.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE