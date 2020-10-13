Quantcast
Trump lawyers ask SCOTUS for emergency stay to keep his tax records from Manhattan DA

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s lawyers are once again asking the United States Supreme Court to help him keep his tax records hidden from the Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s office.

Trump attorneys on Tuesday filed for an emergency stay to prevent the DA’s office from accessing the president’s financial information as part of its investigation into potential tax fraud.

‘It’s just ridiculous’: CNN legal analyst slams Amy Coney Barrett for pretending she has no opinion on abortion

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Speaking on CNN this Tuesday, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said the notion that one's political views -- namely Amy Coney Barrett's -- won't influence their judicial views is "just not believable."

"The idea that the fact that [Barrett] signed ads against abortion rights has no influence on how she will view abortion cases, I mean, it's just ridiculous."

"This is why she was chosen," he continued. "As Donald Trump said over and over again, 'I will appoint justices to the Supreme Court who will overturn Roe vs Wade,' and what I think he meant by that was he will appoint justices to the Supreme Court who will vote to overturn Roe vs Wade. That's why she's there, that's what she's going to do, and the idea that her views on abortion are some kind of mystery is, if I may be impolite, a joke."

2020 Election

Trump continues his COVID-19 blunders as he resorts to pathetic ploys to shore up his sagging image

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Jackie Anklam realized that Donald Trump was failing the American people when her father died of complications of COVID-19 in a Michigan hospital that ran short of personal protective equipment (PPE) for its workers.

What outrages her more is that, several months later, Trump not only refuses to learn from his early blunders but blithely flouts the safety measures critical to slowing the virus.

Instead of leading the nation to safety, Trump downplays the pandemic for personal political gain and divides Americans when they most need to pull together.

“He doesn’t care about getting a grip on this. He doesn’t even care about giving it to someone,” said Anklam, noting Trump refused to wear a mask and defied social distancing requirements while health experts warned that such reckless behavior contributed to the rising death toll.

