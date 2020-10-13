Trump lawyers ask SCOTUS for emergency stay to keep his tax records from Manhattan DA
Published 1 min ago
on
By Brad Reed
Published1 min ago
on
ByBrad Reed
President Donald Trump’s lawyers are once again asking the United States Supreme Court to help him keep his tax records hidden from the Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s office.
Trump attorneys on Tuesday filed for an emergency stay to prevent the DA’s office from accessing the president’s financial information as part of its investigation into potential tax fraud.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
Trump lawyers ask SCOTUS for emergency stay to keep his tax records from Manhattan DA
Published1 min ago
onOctober 13, 2020
ByBrad Reed
Breaking Banner
‘It’s just ridiculous’: CNN legal analyst slams Amy Coney Barrett for pretending she has no opinion on abortion
Published8 mins ago
onOctober 13, 2020
BySky Palma
Speaking on CNN this Tuesday, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said the notion that one's political views -- namely Amy Coney Barrett's -- won't influence their judicial views is "just not believable."
"The idea that the fact that [Barrett] signed ads against abortion rights has no influence on how she will view abortion cases, I mean, it's just ridiculous."
"This is why she was chosen," he continued. "As Donald Trump said over and over again, 'I will appoint justices to the Supreme Court who will overturn Roe vs Wade,' and what I think he meant by that was he will appoint justices to the Supreme Court who will vote to overturn Roe vs Wade. That's why she's there, that's what she's going to do, and the idea that her views on abortion are some kind of mystery is, if I may be impolite, a joke."
2020 Election
Trump continues his COVID-19 blunders as he resorts to pathetic ploys to shore up his sagging image
Published19 mins ago
onOctober 13, 2020
Jackie Anklam realized that Donald Trump was failing the American people when her father died of complications of COVID-19 in a Michigan hospital that ran short of personal protective equipment (PPE) for its workers.
What outrages her more is that, several months later, Trump not only refuses to learn from his early blunders but blithely flouts the safety measures critical to slowing the virus.
Instead of leading the nation to safety, Trump downplays the pandemic for personal political gain and divides Americans when they most need to pull together.
“He doesn’t care about getting a grip on this. He doesn’t even care about giving it to someone,” said Anklam, noting Trump refused to wear a mask and defied social distancing requirements while health experts warned that such reckless behavior contributed to the rising death toll.