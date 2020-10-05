Trump-loving pastor sick with COVID-19 after White House event and DC prayer march

A California pastor who attended public events with President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pastor Greg Laurie, who leads Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, announced Sunday to his congregation that he had been infected with the potentially deadly virus.

NEWS: @NYMag has confirmed that Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California has tested POSITIVE for COVID-19. Pastor Laurie was at the Prayer March on the Mall with Mike Pence and Franklin Graham and the ACB Rose Garden event later that day. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 5, 2020

Laurie attended the Sept. 27 nomination event for Amy Coney Barrett at the White House and took part in the Prayer March on the Mall with Vice President Mike Pence and Franklin Graham earlier that day.

That event drew thousands of conservative Christians, most of whom did not wear masks or practice social distancing.

The pastor is experiencing mild symptoms and will quarantine at home with his family, according to a church spokesperson.

President Donald Trump, at least three Republican senators and several others who attended the White House event, which was held outdoors but also include indoor receptions, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

