Trump-loving pastor sick with COVID-19 after White House event and DC prayer march

Published

1 min ago

on

Franklin Graham and Greg Laurie (Facebook)

A California pastor who attended public events with President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pastor Greg Laurie, who leads Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, announced Sunday to his congregation that he had been infected with the potentially deadly virus.

Laurie attended the Sept. 27 nomination event for Amy Coney Barrett at the White House and took part in the Prayer March on the Mall with Vice President Mike Pence and Franklin Graham earlier that day.

That event drew thousands of conservative Christians, most of whom did not wear masks or practice social distancing.

The pastor is experiencing mild symptoms and will quarantine at home with his family, according to a church spokesperson.

President Donald Trump, at least three Republican senators and several others who attended the White House event, which was held outdoors but also include indoor receptions, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Vulnerable GOP senator says Trump ‘let his guard down’ about COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

A vulnerable Republican senator on Monday broke with President Donald Trump and suggested that he botched his messaging of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle editorial board, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said that Trump seemed too eager to project a return to normalcy before the pandemic had been brought under control.

"I think he let his guard down, and I think in his desire to try to demonstrate that we are somehow coming out of this and that the danger is not still with us -- I think he got out over his skis and frankly, I think it’s a lesson to all of us that we need to exercise self discipline," Cornyn said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

CNN: ‘The West Wing is effectively shut down now’

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

CNN correspondents reported on Monday that the spread of coronavirus at the White House has left the West Wing "effectively shut down."

The news of the dire situation at the White House came after Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and at least two other staffers tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

"The West Wing is effectively shut down now," CNN's Brianna Keilar reported. "The coronavirus outbreak at the White House got worse. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and two of her aides reveal that they have tested positive."

White House correspondent Jim Acosta offered additional details.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

The Lincoln Project uses leaked recording to slam GOP senator in brutal new ad

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

A new ad went live on The Lincoln Project Monday that exposed Senator Dan Sullivan’s (R-AK) "extensive ties to the special interest group responsible for the controversial Pebble Mine."

In the ad, Pebble Mine executives discuss their power and control over Sullivan.

“Dan Sullivan has shown Alaskans where his loyalties lie,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “Alaskans deserve a Senator who will listen to their concerns and will act in their best interest, not special interest. Dan Sullivan doesn’t represent Alaska’s values.”

Continue Reading
 
 
