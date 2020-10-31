Trump makes startling claim after ignoring pandemic: ‘Our opponents do not believe in science’
President Donald Trump gave his fourth campaign rally of the day in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.
“It is bitter cold here. Attendees are bundled up, some are wrapped in blankets,” White House pool correspondent Gabriella Orr reported.
Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason posted video of the crowd as Trump was taking the stage to the sound of “Proud to be an American” by Lee Greenwood.
Montoursville, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/ji4l0Ftq6R
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) November 1, 2020
“Wow, good crowd,” Trump began his speech. “This is a hell of a crowd.”
After his praise for turning out a crowd during a pandemic, Trump quickly began repeating the same lie-filled attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden that have become part of his routine.
And he praised his supporters who almost ran a Biden bus off the road in Texas.
And he played lots of videos, including one where Joe Biden is trick-or-treating and happens to actually be Kamala Harris in costume.
But he really raised eyebrows when he argued it is his opponents, not himself, that rejects science.
Trump just murdered irony pic.twitter.com/xUtmiFHAXI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2020
Here’s some of what others noticed about the event.
3 down, 1 to go, as Pres Trump arrives in Montoursville, PA for his 4th & final rally of the day in must-win Pennsylania. Why Montoursville? It’s in Lycoming County which voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016 and he needs all the votes the county can give him to win the state. pic.twitter.com/Dyt1PmgGRI
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 1, 2020
Trump is now gloating about his supporters surrounding a Biden campaign bus on the highway
"Anybody see the picture of their crazy bus driving down the highway, they are surrounded by hundreds of cars, they are all Trump flags."
"It's like a hot thing."
— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 1, 2020
Trumps big closing argument is showing a montage of Sean Hannity clips during a rally.
— Deren Ney (@DerenNey) November 1, 2020
Speaking of trick or treating – it appears Mark Meadows is handing out candy to some young kids who skipped out on costumes and candy in favor of the Trump rally on this Halloween night.
— Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) November 1, 2020
"Under Biden, there will no be no school, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgivings, no Easters, no Christmases, and no Fourth of July."
— Trump, at a rally in Pennsylvania, on Halloween, as children across the country weren't trick-or-treating because of the coronavirus
— ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) November 1, 2020
Trump is now pointing out people in his packed rally crowd who don't have as good an immune system as young people:
"You or you—That guy, definitely stronger than him."
— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 1, 2020
"I wonder what happens during that period of delays w/ the ballots. I wonder what happens. Are they going to mysteriously find more ballots?…report whatever you see"- Trump tosses out baseless conspiracy theories that any ballots tallied after election night could be forgeries pic.twitter.com/UaXWfIRzJl
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2020
