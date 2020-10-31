WATCH: Trump glorifies his supporters almost running a Biden bus off the road during 4th Saturday rally

President Donald Trump on Saturday night praised his supporters who almost ran a Biden bus off the road in Texas.

“Did anybody see the picture of that crazy bus driving down the highway and they’re surrounded by like, hundreds of cars? They’re all Trump flags all over the place,” Trump said at his fourth Pennsylvania rally of the day.

“What a group,” he remarked. “It’s like a hot thing.”

"Did anybody see the picture of that crazy bus driving down the highway, they're surrounded by like, hundreds of cars? They're all Trump flags all over the place." — Trump glorifies an incident in Texas where his supporters tried to drive a Biden/Harris bus off the road pic.twitter.com/ZBSdEcvWHE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2020

Trump also posted his love for Texas on Twitter:

Watch video of the incident.

I flew down to Texas to help with the Biden/Harris bus tour, intended to drum up enthusiasm at polling locations. Instead, I ended up spending the afternoon calling 911. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gKAjv7gv85 — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020