Trump mum during Vegas church service violates US Flag Code after years attacking Black athletes for disrespect

President Donald Trump attended a church service for the first time this year, aside from his June photo-op, but the church was waving a series of flags that appeared to violate the United States Flag Code.

It was an observation from reporter Jack Jenkins from the Religion News Service on Sunday.

“At the International Church of Las Vegas, where Trump is attending this morning, a worship band is singing while flag-wavers twirl American flags emblazoned with the Statue of Liberty,” Jenkins observed. “Technically, a violation of the U.S. flag code. No one onstage I can see is wearing masks.”

The U.S. Flag Code says as part of 4 U.S. Code § 8. Respect for [the] flag (subsection g), “The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture, or drawing of any nature.”

Trump has spent the better part of the last four years attacking Black athletes kneeling during the National Anthem because he said it disrespects the flag. There’s nothing in the U.S. Flag Code that mandates people to stand for the flag.

Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2020

It’s unknown why Trump has a problem with Black athletes, who are not violating any part of the U.S. Flag Code, but not for something that overly violates it.

