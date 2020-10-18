Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump mum during Vegas church service violates US Flag Code after years attacking Black athletes for disrespect

Published

1 min ago

on

International Church of Las Vegas flag twirlers (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump attended a church service for the first time this year, aside from his June photo-op, but the church was waving a series of flags that appeared to violate the United States Flag Code.

It was an observation from reporter Jack Jenkins from the Religion News Service on Sunday.

“At the International Church of Las Vegas, where Trump is attending this morning, a worship band is singing while flag-wavers twirl American flags emblazoned with the Statue of Liberty,” Jenkins observed. “Technically, a violation of the U.S. flag code. No one onstage I can see is wearing masks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Flag Code says as part of 4 U.S. Code § 8. Respect for [the] flag (subsection g), “The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture, or drawing of any nature.”

Trump has spent the better part of the last four years attacking Black athletes kneeling during the National Anthem because he said it disrespects the flag. There’s nothing in the U.S. Flag Code that mandates people to stand for the flag.

It’s unknown why Trump has a problem with Black athletes, who are not violating any part of the U.S. Flag Code, but not for something that overly violates it.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

A Supreme Court case decided over a decade ago may come back to haunt Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

A Supreme Court case that was decided over a decade ago may come back to haunt Judge Amy Coney Barrett as America enters an impending post-election 2020 judicial nightmare; one in which the sitting president may deny a peaceful transfer of power.

Caperton v. A.T. Massey Coal Co. was argued in 2009 with the primary holding that a judge cannot hear a case that centers on the financial interests of someone who supported him substantially in his campaign for election. Justice Anthony M. Kennedy wrote for the majority that "recusal may be constitutionally required even where a judge is not actually biased, if there is a 'serious risk' of actual bias.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘enablers’ must pay for ‘betraying their country’: conservative

Published

57 mins ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

In an opinion piece for the Washington Post Sunday, columnist Jennifer Rubin argued that enablers of President Donald J. Trump must pay for "betraying their country."

"They should think more about atoning for the betrayal of their country than trying to escape the consequences of enabling a liar, racist and wannabe authoritarian," Rubin laid out. "There are practical reasons for employers outside the right-wing bubble to reject not only those who were the face of the administration but also those who labored behind the scenes."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Mask-free Trump fans ‘cough’ on Biden supporters as president attends swanky fundraiser

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

Fans of President Donald Trump on Sunday were seen coughing on supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The confrontation occurred in Newport Beach, California, where President Donald Trump was holding a fundraiser. Tickets to the fundraiser were available for up $150,000 per couple, the Los Angeles Times reported. The event was expected to raise over $11 million for the Republican Party.

According to crime reporter Josh Cain, at least two Trump supporters were seen coughing on Biden backers at a nearby demonstration.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE