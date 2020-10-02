Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump National Bedminster fundraiser held on Thursday — after Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Jared Kushner and Hope Hicks boarding Air Force One (screengrab).

President Donald Trump may have risked infecting his own supporters with coronavirus on Thursday by withholding from the public the news that senior advisor Hope Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hope Hicks, one of President Trump’s most senior advisers, has tested positive for the coronavirus, three people familiar with the matter said. Ms. Hicks is the closest known person to the president to have contracted the virus, which causes Covid-19. That an adviser with such proximity to other aides has the virus raised alarms inside the White House, where officials worried that other top officials may have been infected,” The New York Times reported Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House did not disclose the coronavirus diagnosis, they only confirmed it after it was reported.

“Officials at the White House have known about Ms. Hicks’s diagnosis since Wednesday evening, when she traveled with the president aboard Air Force One to Minnesota for a campaign rally in Duluth. Her condition was reported earlier by Bloomberg News, which also said that she had been quarantined on the return flight to Washington,” the newspaper noted.

Despite the White House knowing the diagnosis, they did not alert the public or the supporters who had attended his Minnesota rally the day before. Instead, Trump flew to his Trump National Bedminster golf course in New Jersey for a fundraiser.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two people briefed about Ms. Hicks’s positive diagnosis said that several White House officials would be required to quarantine because they had come into contact with her. But at least one person who had been around Ms. Hicks, the White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, held a news conference at the White House on Thursday morning,” The Times reported. “However, as the president traveled in the afternoon for a fund-raiser at his private club in Bedminster, N.J., he had fewer aides than normal accompanying him, aides said. And some who had been around Ms. Hicks this week were seen wearing masks.”

Fears over the spread of the virus within the White House caused one CNN doctor to recommend Speaker Nancy Pelosi isolate for “continuity of government” because “it’s very possible the president and the vice president can both become sick right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Nancy Pelosi should isolate for ‘continuity in government’ as both Trump and Pence may have coronavirus: CNN doctor

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is under quarantine that is supposed to last 14 days after White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

After Hicks traveled about Air Force One four times this week, raising worries that COVID may have spread to the highest levels of the White House.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has begun quarantine after exposure to COVID-positive Hope Hicks — and is off the campaign trail

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is required to quarantine for 14 days after flying four times in the last 72 hours with Hope Hicks, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, explained the implications of Hicks' test during an appearance on MSNBC's "The Last Word" with Lawrence O'Donnelll.

"It is a real risk for the president," Dr. Jha explained. "First of all, I still can't believe that the White House staff don't wear a mask around the president, that the president doesn't wear a mask. I appreciate the fact that they're getting tested all the time, that is not enough, masks are still essential."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump reveals he was tested for COVID after Hope Hicks tested positive: ‘You get close and things happen’

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday evening revealed that he has been tested again for COVID-19 after White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus.

Despite photos showing Hicks maskless while traveling with Trump, the president said she often wears.

"So whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don't know," Trump said.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE