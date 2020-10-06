Trump offers to send immediate $1,200 stimulus checks in bid to restart the stimulus talks he called off

President Donald Trump attempted to restart coronavirus stimulus talks — after having shut down discussions earlier in the day.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s comments caused the stock market to tank.

See if you can pinpoint the timing of Trump’s tweet pic.twitter.com/TGqsv4kNkz — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 6, 2020

But late Tuesday, Trump returned to Twitter in an effort to restart negotiations.

“Are you listening Nancy?” he asked, referring to the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT