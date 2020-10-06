Quantcast
Trump offers to send immediate $1,200 stimulus checks in bid to restart the stimulus talks he called off

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump attempted to restart coronavirus stimulus talks — after having shut down discussions earlier in the day.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Trump’s comments caused the stock market to tank.

But late Tuesday, Trump returned to Twitter in an effort to restart negotiations.

“Are you listening Nancy?” he asked, referring to the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Maddow has exclusive new video of former top GOP official trashing Donald Trump

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Tuesday released exclusive new video from the group Republican Voters Against Trump.

The ad features Michael Hayden, the retired four-star Air Force general who served as the director of both the the National Security Agency (NSA) and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) during the George W. Bush administration.

"If there's another term for President Trump, I don't know what happens to America. Truth is really important, but especially in intelligence. President Trump doesn't care about facts. President Trump doesn't care about the truth," Hayden warned in the ad.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Anderson Cooper mocks Trump as ‘Covita’: ‘Don’t cry for him, just go and get tested’

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

CNN's Anderson Cooper appeared visibly nonplussed by President Donald J. Trump's recent showmanship on the balcony of the White House after his exit from Walter Reed Medical Center. The president immediately took off his mask at the peril of staffers and photographers in close proximity. When asked about the Trump's health and COVID-19 status, doctors used the "HIPPA said I can't give you that information" excuse, however, the answer seemed relative depending on the question and how it would impact Trump's chances of winning re-election.

Cooper showed the clip wherein the Trump team of doctors stood by the statement, "HIPPA precludes me from going into too much depth. I am not at liberty to discuss" and had his own retort.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Biden says ‘we shouldn’t have a debate’ if Trump is still positive for coronavirus

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden does not want to hold presidential debates with President Donald Trump is still infected with COVID-19.

"I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

But speaking to reporters on the tarmac in Hagerstown, Trump said the debate should not occur if Trump is still positive with coronavirus.

Biden was asked if he would feel safe debating Trump.

“Well, uh, I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate," Biden replied.

Continue Reading
 
 
