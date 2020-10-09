Trump pastor declares on Fox that the president is ‘on the right side of God’ — despite COVID fatalities

Fox News pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress appeared on the right-wing network Friday night with a clear message for believers: “The president never portrays himself as a saint, but the fact is he is on the right side of good, he’s on the right side of God.”

If President Donald J. Trump is on the right side of good and the right side of god, one might imagine it would be interesting to see where the other men and women on the other side of the aisle line up.

For a bit of background, Jeffress is senior pastor of the 13,000-member First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas. He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014 and regularly discusses political, evangelical and faith-based issues across FNC and FOX Business Network. Additionally, he’s an adjunct professor at Dallas Theological Seminary.

