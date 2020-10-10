Trump plotted to inflate his worth a billion dollars and leave his kids with a massive tax bill: Michael Cohen

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former Donald Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen shared a story about the president’s attempts to inflate his personal worth, purely for vanity purposes, that would have left his children with a massive tax bill if he died — with the president saying he didn’t care.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Cohen said that Trump just pulled numbers out of the air when he was with Cohen and Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg as part of a plot to get increased fawning coverage from the press.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Cohen, Trump suggested inflating his worth over a billion dollars because it sounded better.

“I’ve told the story where one time I’m sitting in the office, and he basically went from $7 billion to being worth to $8 billion in under ten seconds,” Cohen recalled. “First it was, ‘I wanted to show I have $7 billion.’ Then ‘I’m worth $7 billion’ before the conversation finished it’s, ‘let’s make it $8 billion.”

“Now what we had to do, Allen and myself, is go through all of the assets and see if we can’t manipulate the numbers,” he continued. “Whatever we could do to increase it. The problem was: who were we fooling? We weren’t fooling anybody. Then Weisselberg said that may not the smartest idea, we’ll have a tax bill we can’t deal with if you drop dead tomorrow and that will be on the kids. He [Trump] said, ‘well, that’s okay. I’ll be dead, let them deal with it.'”

“That’s the callousness of Donald J. Trump,” he added.

Watch below: