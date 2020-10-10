Trump plotted to inflate his worth a billion dollars and leave his kids with a massive tax bill: Michael Cohen
During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former Donald Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen shared a story about the president’s attempts to inflate his personal worth, purely for vanity purposes, that would have left his children with a massive tax bill if he died — with the president saying he didn’t care.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Cohen said that Trump just pulled numbers out of the air when he was with Cohen and Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg as part of a plot to get increased fawning coverage from the press.
According to Cohen, Trump suggested inflating his worth over a billion dollars because it sounded better.
“I’ve told the story where one time I’m sitting in the office, and he basically went from $7 billion to being worth to $8 billion in under ten seconds,” Cohen recalled. “First it was, ‘I wanted to show I have $7 billion.’ Then ‘I’m worth $7 billion’ before the conversation finished it’s, ‘let’s make it $8 billion.”
“Now what we had to do, Allen and myself, is go through all of the assets and see if we can’t manipulate the numbers,” he continued. “Whatever we could do to increase it. The problem was: who were we fooling? We weren’t fooling anybody. Then Weisselberg said that may not the smartest idea, we’ll have a tax bill we can’t deal with if you drop dead tomorrow and that will be on the kids. He [Trump] said, ‘well, that’s okay. I’ll be dead, let them deal with it.'”
“That’s the callousness of Donald J. Trump,” he added.
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘Covid will do that to ya’: More questions about Trump’s health after he cuts rally short after only 18 minutes
Despite White House assurances that Donald Trump would speak to supporters on the South Lawn for thirty minutes the president, who has been known to go on for ninety minutes or more when he has a crowd in front of him, lasted only 18 minutes leaving a crowd that had waited far longer than to get in waiting for more.
With MSNBC and CNN both cutting off coverage of the highly-promoted event that was the president's first public appearance since being released from Walter Reed Medical Center, the president sounded raspy at times before wrapping up in less than half the time promised.
2020 Election
WATCH: MSNBC abruptly cuts away from Trump’s South Lawn rally after a string of lies and smears
MSNBC producers gave up on televising Donald Trump's highly-touted South Lawn rally on Saturday afternoon, ending coverage after only seven minutes with host Alex Witt pointing out that the president was spewing a series of falsehoods.
Trump's rally, which has been highly criticized because the president is sick and he was putting his supporters at risk, was dropped by the network after a few minutes of the president boasting about his support within the African-American and Latino community and attacking Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, with MSNBC cutting back to host Witt and muting the president.
2020 Election
Trump plotted to inflate his worth a billion dollars and leave his kids with a massive tax bill: Michael Cohen
During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former Donald Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen shared a story about the president's attempts to inflate his personal worth, purely for vanity purposes, that would have left his children with a massive tax bill if he died -- with the president saying he didn't care.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Cohen said that Trump just pulled numbers out of the air when he was with Cohen and Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg as part of a plot to get increased fawning coverage from the press.
According to Cohen, Trump suggested inflating his worth over a billion dollars because it sounded better.