Trump pushes closing claim that ‘suburban women are STRONG’ for his campaign

President Donald Trump continued to ignore polling data to push his conspiracy theory that Joe Biden will destroy the suburbs and that is why suburban women are backing him.

None of that is true, there is no evidence that Trump’s return to redlining policies will destroy the suburbs. And Trump has consistently polled poorly with women, which is a major reason Republicans are fearing that the 2020 election will be a bloodbath for their party.

On Sunday, Trump ignored all of that to push his conspiracy theory again and to falsely claim he’s winning the support of women in the suburbs.