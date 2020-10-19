Trump rages at reporters on airport tarmac over futile Biden smear: ‘You’re a criminal for not reporting it’
President Donald Trump appeared to become angry at reporters on Monday after he was asked about why he has repeatedly called Democratic nominee Joe Biden a “criminal.”
While speaking to reporters on an airport tarmac in Phoenix, the president predicted that he would “do better” than he did when he won the 2016 presidential race.
“We’re way ahead of where we were in 2016,” Trump insisted. “And I’ve done things that nobody has ever done.”
One reporter appeared to get under the president’s skin with a question about the upcoming presidential debate with Biden. Trump pivoted to attack debate moderator Kristen Welker.
He was then asked what he is doing to prepare for the debate.
“I’m doing this,” Trump replied. “You just do what you do.”
“Your campaign strategy seems to be to call Biden a criminal,” one correspondent pointed out. “Why is that?”
“He is a criminal!” Trump declared. “He got caught. Read his laptop. And you know who’s a criminal? You’re a criminal for not reporting it. You are a criminal for not reporting it.”
Former McCain aide says Trump has alienated Mormon voters in Arizona — and it’s hurting him badly
No Democrat has won the state of Arizona since former President Bill Clinton, but President Donald Trump isn't doing well in the state and it seems he could even lose as the state is slowly growing more "purple."
In an interview with former senior adviser to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) Mark Salter, MSNBC's Ali Velshi noted that there has always been large communities of Mormons who would be solid Republican voters. But under Trump, that isn't necessarily the case.
"You were talking about changing demographics," Velshi said about a conversation he had with Salter yesterday. "There is a good conservative Christian population and a significant minority of Mormons who would have been solidly in the Republican column for the last many decades. There's a bit of a shift there that you were talking about, can you tell me about that?"
Trump administration facing new investigation over political interference at the CDC and FDA
The Government Accountability Office has agreed to "conduct an investigation of the Trump Administration's political interference at the CDC and FDA, and to determine whether this interference has violated the agencies' scientific integrity and communication policies."
Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Gary Peters (D-MI) and Patty Murray requested the review on Oct. 8.
Should you trust the 2020 polls? Here’s the truth about ‘shy’ Trump voters
Donald Trump and his strategists are counting on one group of people to save his wheezing re-election campaign:
Americans too ashamed to tell pollsters they’ll be voting for Trump yet intend to do so anyway. The polite term for such a person in the world of political polling is “the shy Trump voter.”
Fill in your own impolite term. But don’t underestimate the phenomenon.
Those of us dedicated to expunging Trump from the body politic must heed the warnings of President Barack Obama and other Democrats not to remove feet from gas pedals. The “shy Trump voter” was deadly in 2016 and could be again.