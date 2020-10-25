Trump receives brutal coronavirus fact-check from The Recount — only 9 days before the election
There are just nine days left until the 2020 election and the coronavirus pandemic has amplified the reason why American voters are demanding action against a public health nightmare of epic proportions.
The Recount released their latest video Sunday saying, “The fall surge experts have warned us about is here — somehow, the president’s constant insistence that we’re ’rounding the turn’ didn’t actually send us around the turn. And it may only get darker from here.”
Watch the video below.
The fall surge experts have warned about is here — somehow, the president’s constant insistence that we’re “rounding the turn” didn’t actually send us around the turn.
And it may only get darker from here. pic.twitter.com/R8C0DWL9MV
— The Recount (@therecount) October 25, 2020
Trump receives brutal coronavirus fact-check from The Recount — only 9 days before the election
WATCH: Carl Bernstein reports GOP senators are plotting against Trump if he tries to stay in office after losing
In an interview Sunday afternoon with CNN's Ana Cabrera, investigative journalist and author Carl Bernstein reported that there are currently "6, 8, 10 Republicans in the Senate who are talking with each other about how to restrain what they regard as an out-of-control, almost madman... who is determined to do anything to hold on to office regardless of its legality."
Bernstein did not mention the names of the senators, but he did add that there was a power play being created behind-the-scenes if President Donald J. Trump used "provocative acts to undermine the Constitution."
Trump has stated repeatedly that he will not concede if the election results reveal a Joe Biden victory.
2020 Election
Trump has ‘post-election execution list’ of top officials to fire — including FBI, CIA and Pentagon chiefs: report
President Donald Trump intends to fire multiple top officials if he wins re-election, according to a new report by Axios.
"If President Trump wins re-election, he'll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper," Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene reported Sunday, citing "two people who've discussed these officials' fates with the president."