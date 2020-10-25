Trump receives brutal coronavirus fact-check from The Recount — only 9 days before the election

There are just nine days left until the 2020 election and the coronavirus pandemic has amplified the reason why American voters are demanding action against a public health nightmare of epic proportions.

The Recount released their latest video Sunday saying, “The fall surge experts have warned us about is here — somehow, the president’s constant insistence that we’re ’rounding the turn’ didn’t actually send us around the turn. And it may only get darker from here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.