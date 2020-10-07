Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump released a ‘proof of life’ video on Wednesday — but was it actually shot on Tuesday?

Published

9 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking in front of the White House on an unspecified day (screengrab).

President Donald Trump may have undermined his efforts to reassure Americans about his health due to a detail in a video released on Wednesday.

In the video, where it appears Trump is wearing an excessive amount of makeup, Trump argued that it was actually a “blessing from God” that he contracted coronavirus.

The video, which was considered a “proof of life” video as Trump had not been seen publicly since returning to the White House, included a line that suggested it was actually taped on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I got back a day ago from Walter Reed Medical Center — I spent four days there and didn’t have to, I could’ve stayed at the White House,” Trump said.

Trump returned to the White House on Monday.

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman noted, “He was supposed to have released a tape yesterday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Splicing in the video suggests that Trump may have required multiple takes.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump released a ‘proof of life’ video on Wednesday — but was it actually shot on Tuesday?

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may have undermined his efforts to reassure Americans about his health due to a detail in a video released on Wednesday.

In the video, where it appears Trump is wearing an excessive amount of makeup, Trump argued that it was actually a "blessing from God" that he contracted coronavirus.

The video, which was considered a "proof of life" video as Trump had not been seen publicly since returning to the White House, included a line that suggested it was actually taped on Tuesday.

"I got back a day ago from Walter Reed Medical Center -- I spent four days there and didn't have to, I could've stayed at the White House," Trump said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Iowa man busted stealing Biden yard sign — then busted trying to steal every newspaper reporting it

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

According to the Dickinson County News, a northern Iowa man caught stealing a political sign for Joe Biden is now facing new theft charges — for trying to steal every local newspaper reporting that he had stolen the sign.

"A series of minor thefts in early September had Lakes Area store clerks scratching their heads," reported Seth Boyes. "Newspaper racks were empty. Storefront vending boxes were cleaned out, and copies of the Sept. 2 Dickinson County News were hard to come by just 24 hours after the weekly newspaper was distributed throughout the Iowa Great Lakes. Area businesses reviewed their security footage, and Peter De Yager, owner of the Foreign Candy Company in Hull, was charged with fifth-degree theft."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House finally admits Trump isn’t really tested daily for COVID-19 — as he previously stated

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

The White House was not being truthful with America when it claimed President Donald Trump was being tested daily for COVID-19, CNN reported Wednesday.

"We're following breaking news this hour. President Trump's reckless return to the Oval Office," CNN's Wolf Blitzer reported.

Blitzer interview CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

"Jim, the president once again showing complete disregard for the basic coronavirus guidelines put forward by the CDC as this outbreak inside the White House has continued," Blitzer noted.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE