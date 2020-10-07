Trump released a ‘proof of life’ video on Wednesday — but was it actually shot on Tuesday?

President Donald Trump may have undermined his efforts to reassure Americans about his health due to a detail in a video released on Wednesday.
In the video, where it appears Trump is wearing an excessive amount of makeup, Trump argued that it was actually a “blessing from God” that he contracted coronavirus.
The video, which was considered a “proof of life” video as Trump had not been seen publicly since returning to the White House, included a line that suggested it was actually taped on Tuesday.
“I got back a day ago from Walter Reed Medical Center — I spent four days there and didn’t have to, I could’ve stayed at the White House,” Trump said.
Trump returned to the White House on Monday.
Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman noted, “He was supposed to have released a tape yesterday.”
Splicing in the video suggests that Trump may have required multiple takes.
