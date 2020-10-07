Trump released a ‘proof of life’ video on Wednesday — but was it actually shot on Tuesday?

President Donald Trump may have undermined his efforts to reassure Americans about his health due to a detail in a video released on Wednesday.

In the video, where it appears Trump is wearing an excessive amount of makeup, Trump argued that it was actually a “blessing from God” that he contracted coronavirus.

The video, which was considered a “proof of life” video as Trump had not been seen publicly since returning to the White House, included a line that suggested it was actually taped on Tuesday.

“I got back a day ago from Walter Reed Medical Center — I spent four days there and didn’t have to, I could’ve stayed at the White House,” Trump said.

Trump returned to the White House on Monday.

the lesson here is that no professional makeup artist in the DC area is willing to come near trump https://t.co/sbQrR2hvNg — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) October 7, 2020

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman noted, “He was supposed to have released a tape yesterday.”

Splicing in the video suggests that Trump may have required multiple takes.

He was supposed to have released a tape yesterday. https://t.co/y2AKYXs2Hp — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 7, 2020