Trump ridiculed for his ‘D-list endorsements’: ‘Minor officials and forgotten hangers-on’

On Friday, President Donald Trump released a list of “former Republican national security and senior officials” backing President Donald Trump.

The list included former Trump aide Matt Schlapp, a number of former GOP lawmakers and the president’s private defense lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Garrett Graff, the director of the Aspen Institute’s Cybersecurity Program, was less than impress with the list of signatories.

Here is the thread he posted on Twitter:

1) As a starting point, this is just a head-slapping, eyes-widening list of minor officials and forgotten hangers-on. This is the best that the incumbent President of the United States is able to muster to support his national security vision? — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) October 2, 2020

In the first column, you have a former RNC chair, someone was on an advisory committee for the Dept of Education, and the most unpopular attorney general since the 1920s, an Iran-Contra figure who was accused of "lack of ethical sensitivity" and "blindness to abuse of position." — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) October 2, 2020

Same page: Allen West, another former congressman probably best known for his anti-Islam remarks, who retired from the military after facing punishment for staging a mock execution of an Iraqi policeman while serving there. — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) October 2, 2020

2) The list is *riddled* with errors and screwed-up formatting—a consistent trait of the entire Trump administration. Normally the communications of a president are supposed to be precise and accurate, well-checked and well-sourced… https://t.co/bl85DaJ7HM — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) October 2, 2020

.@JoeTrippi trippi literally crumpled up my work and threw things at me when I made mistakes on the campaign back in 2003. This is a D-list staff listing D-list endorsements. — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) October 2, 2020

3) Lastly, is just who's *not* on this list. The biggest names here are Trump's own former staff—KT McFarland, Matt Schlapp, Rudy Guiliani. But even there, all of the biggest *actual* national security names of his admin are missing… — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) October 2, 2020

tl;dr: When you have to list an endorsement from your own criminal defense attorney as supporting your national security vision, you're not winning. — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) October 2, 2020