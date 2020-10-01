Quantcast
Trump ridiculed for his ‘D-list endorsements’: ‘Minor officials and forgotten hangers-on’

1 min ago

President Donald Trump (screengrab)

On Friday, President Donald Trump released a list of “former Republican national security and senior officials” backing President Donald Trump.

The list included former Trump aide Matt Schlapp, a number of former GOP lawmakers and the president’s private defense lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Garrett Graff, the director of the Aspen Institute’s Cybersecurity Program, was less than impress with the list of signatories.

Here is the thread he posted on Twitter:

