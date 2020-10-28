Trump says he was worried that Jared Kushner or Mike Lee was ‘Anonymous’

President Donald Trump attacked the “Anonymous” White House official that attacked him in a New York Times op-ed and in an extensive tell-all book.

Former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor came out on Wednesday, saying officially that he was “Anonymous.”

At the Phoenix Goodyear Airport, Trump told a rally crowd that Taylor was a “sleaze bag” and “This guy, in my opinion, should be prosecuted.” Trump didn’t seem to know what crime it was Taylor committed, but he still wanted to see the former official prosecuted for something.

Trump confessed that he was worried it was someone like “Hope Hicks, Jared Kushner, Mike Lee, or Rand Paul” who were secretly attacking him from the inside.

It flies in the face of previous statements in which Trump claimed he “knew” who “Anonymous” was.

“I know who it is,” Trump told reporters in February. “I can’t tell you that. We won’t get into it.”

