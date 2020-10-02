Trump skipped testing before Cleveland debate — which went forward on the ‘honor system’ he was clean

Chris Wallace is reporting that President Donald J. Trump showed up so late to the Cleveland, Ohio debate last Tuesday that they had to use the “honor system” to ensure he was negative of COVID-19. Of course, we all know how that turned out. He wasn’t. He was positive.

“The clinic had a rule, you wear the mask inside,” Bill Hemmer said. “That was stated clearly. If you look at the statement today, I’ll read a key line: ‘Individuals traveling with both candidates including the candidates themselves had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns.’ They weren’t tested by the clinic based on the statement, Chris, and to me, that sounds like an honor system.”

“Well, they couldn’t be tested by the clinic,” Wallace said.

“You were tested, I was tested,” said Hemmer.

“I understand that, Bill, but the difference was I arrived on Sunday, you arrived on Monday. They didn’t arrive until Tuesday afternoon,” Wallace said. “So for them to get tested, there wouldn’t have been enough time to have the test and have the debate at 9:00 that night. They didn’t show up until 3:00, 4:00, 5:00 in the afternoon. Yeah, there was an honor system when it came to the people that came into the hall from the other two campaigns.”

Chris Wallace says Trump showed up too late to the debate to be tested as planned so they had to abide by the "honor system" pic.twitter.com/SonuY7kKD1 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 2, 2020