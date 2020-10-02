Trump skipped testing before Cleveland debate — which went forward on the ‘honor system’ he was clean
Chris Wallace is reporting that President Donald J. Trump showed up so late to the Cleveland, Ohio debate last Tuesday that they had to use the “honor system” to ensure he was negative of COVID-19. Of course, we all know how that turned out. He wasn’t. He was positive.
“The clinic had a rule, you wear the mask inside,” Bill Hemmer said. “That was stated clearly. If you look at the statement today, I’ll read a key line: ‘Individuals traveling with both candidates including the candidates themselves had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns.’ They weren’t tested by the clinic based on the statement, Chris, and to me, that sounds like an honor system.”
“Well, they couldn’t be tested by the clinic,” Wallace said.
“You were tested, I was tested,” said Hemmer.
“I understand that, Bill, but the difference was I arrived on Sunday, you arrived on Monday. They didn’t arrive until Tuesday afternoon,” Wallace said. “So for them to get tested, there wouldn’t have been enough time to have the test and have the debate at 9:00 that night. They didn’t show up until 3:00, 4:00, 5:00 in the afternoon. Yeah, there was an honor system when it came to the people that came into the hall from the other two campaigns.”
Chris Wallace says Trump showed up too late to the debate to be tested as planned so they had to abide by the "honor system" pic.twitter.com/SonuY7kKD1
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 2, 2020
2020 Election
Trump is suffering from low-grade fever — and is being treated with antibody cocktail: report
2020 Election
Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests negative for COVID
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested negative for COVID-19, her office reported on Friday.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Speaker Pelosi was tested for COVID-19 this morning by the Capitol’s Office of the Attending Physician," deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill posted on Twitter.
"Dr. Monahan just informed the Speaker that she tested negative," he noted.
Speaker Pelosi is second in the line of succession and would ascend to the presidency if anything happened to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
2020 Election
What the 25th Amendment says about presidents who are ‘unable’ to serve
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein could be out of a job after the New York Times reported that in spring 2017 – months into President Donald Trump’s administration – he talked about recruiting cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power.
The revelation follows an unsigned Sept. 5 New York Times op-ed reporting that Trump’s Cabinet members had also discussed using the 25th Amendment, but decided against it to avoid causing a “constitutional crisis.”