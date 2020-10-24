Trump snarls at the press for reporting on the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases

Right after voting in Florida on Saturday morning, Donald Trump hopped on Twitter to complain that the press is trying to scare the public by reporting about the frighteningly large jump in COVID-19 infections across the country, with the president mocking it as “CASES, CASES, CASES.”

With medical authorities worrying that a massive wave of COVID-19 infections is headed the country’s way with winter coming, the president pushed back on Twitter.

“The Fake News is talking about CASES, CASES, CASES. This includes many low risk people. Media is doing everything possible to create fear prior to November 3rd. The Cases are up because TESTING is way up, by far the most, and best, in the world. Mortality rate is DOWN 85% plus!,” he wrote.

Earlier this week the death toll in the U.S. broke the 220,000 barrier for the pandemic that the president has said would disappear by summer.

You can see his tweet below: