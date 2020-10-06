Trump spokesman lies about the president being alone for maskless balcony stunt while videos roll showing the contrary

President Donald Trump’s deputy press secretary lied on Fox News again while videos were showing the truth.

According to Hogan Gidley, the president is social distancing and following all of the CDC guidelines and the Coronavirus Task Force. While he was talking about it, the video was rolling beside him showing the president arriving back to the White House, breathlessly climbing the steps to the South Portico and entering the White House.

Gidley claimed that Trump wasn’t interacting with staff, but his photographer was right behind him. As Trump entered the White House, there were at least two people that could be seen standing at the door as he entered.

It’s unknown if Gidley overtly lied or he simply hadn’t seen the tape of the White House arrival and doesn’t know what’s actually happening.

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta shamed the president for putting people at risk as he removed his mask entering the White House.

See the photos and video below:

Gidley:

Trump 2020 Press Sec Hogan Gidley tries to downplay Trump taking his mask off by going after Joe Biden. Fox News' Sandra Smith: "Hogan, there's one big difference is that the president is currently shedding the virus, he's still in the middle of the 10-day virus phase." pic.twitter.com/KrMzmeJm8k — The Recount (@therecount) October 6, 2020

Fact check photos and video:

Trump 2020 Press Sec Hogan Gidley tries to downplay Trump taking his mask off by going after Joe Biden. Fox News' Sandra Smith: "Hogan, there's one big difference is that the president is currently shedding the virus, he's still in the middle of the 10-day virus phase." pic.twitter.com/KrMzmeJm8k — The Recount (@therecount) October 6, 2020

One of the videos of him walking inside and back out near other people: https://t.co/W1g09FON5r — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 6, 2020

Jaw-dropping moment: Trump completes his photo-op by immediately removing his mask, exposing White House staff, including photographer and videographer close to him, to Covid pic.twitter.com/jggdnuwM71 — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) October 5, 2020