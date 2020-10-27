Trump superspreader rallies are making voters sick of him — and crippling his campaign: report
According to a report from Bloomberg, Donald Trump’s insistence on holding rallies during a deadly pandemic is not only risky for attendees but is also hurting his campaign with undecided voters and sending them into the welcoming arms of Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
On Monday, the cash-strapped Trump campaign held three separate rallies in Pennsylvania where he riffed on a series of topics — some of which made their way to cable news — and on Tuesday was slated to hold more rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan.
However, as the Bloomberg report, some campaign consultants think the president is spinning his wheels by catering to his base with red meat attacks at a time when he needs to attract new voters.
While some GOP campaign consultants with an eye on the future love the rallies which allow them to harvest voter information that will be used later for fundraising efforts, others say nothing about them is helpful to the president’s re-election efforts with only one week left until election day.
“Republicans say they harvest data from attendees and fire up their base, while Democrats say they get a spike in donations and volunteers, too, and wonder if Trump is merely preaching to the choir,” the report from Josh Wingrove explained.” Holding rallies in defiance of coronavirus health recommendations has fueled voters’ disapproval of his handling of the pandemic — feeding Biden’s key argument that Trump has mishandled the first major crisis of his presidency. And pollsters say there’s little evidence of a rally boost.”
According to Tim Malloy, a pollster from Quinnipiac University, “The rapid-fire Trump rallies, while clearly well-received by the base, have done nothing to tip the scale in President Trump’s direction.”
Alan Abramowitz of Emory University has studied the effects of the president’s rallies going back to the 2016 election and said he finds no evidence that they move the needle in the states where they are held, bluntly stating, “It doesn’t seem like you’re getting any additional benefit.”
Adding to the downside, footage of Trump crowds — most not wearing masks — is turning off undecided voters who have seen their lives turned upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently taking a turn for the worse.
“He needs to win over some folks. And what he’s doing is not only preventing him from winning over folks, it’s potentially pushing people away that might otherwise be with him — especially with the Covid stuff,” pollster Nancy Zdunkewicz explained. “He’s highlighting this issue which is the place where he is doing the worst.”
2020 Election
West Virginia voter: ‘I’ll probably vote for Donald Trump’ because ‘he keeps the people to the TV set’
A group of West Virginia voters explained their voting choices to MSNBC on Monday.
"I don't have TV, I don't have internet," one woman said. "I'm pretty far behind. And I bet you a lot of around here are because we're poor. I don't know nothing about Joe [Biden]. I ain't never heard nothing about him at all. Donald Trump, I know a little bit about him because of the past couple of years."
"I'll probably vote for Donald Trump," Jeff Kibbey told MSNBC. "He keeps the people to the TV set."
"One, Trump is good," Francis Senter insisted. "Biden -- however you pronounce his name -- is good too. But like I say, I can't judge either one of them. It's the same community it ain't never going to change because if it was going to change it wouldn't look like this right here."
White nationalist group ‘training for violence’ as Trump’s defeat grows likelier: report
On Tuesday, BuzzFeed News reported that Patriot Front, a white supremacist group formed from the collapse of groups that participated in the Charlottesville neo-Nazi riots, is preparing for civil unrest as they believe President Donald Trump's re-election is a lost cause.
"BuzzFeed News has received a cache of hundreds of messages exchanged by Patriot Front members on Rocket.Chat, an encrypted group messaging app," reported Jane Lytvynenko. "In logs of the chats, all from this year, around 280 members of the group discuss grandiose goals — creating a white ethnostate from the existing United States. The group wants to expel immigrants, people of color, and Jews, remaking the fabric of America."
Clinical psychologist predicts what life after Trump will be like — and how the president will respond if he loses
Clinical psychologist Dr. Alan Blotcky, Ph.D. spoke to Raw Story Tuesday to walk through what he thinks voters will see from President Donald Trump in the upcoming week ahead of the election.
While Dr. Blotcky isn't part of the "Duty To Warn" movement, he does support it and he explained how mental health experts have been able to diagnose the president without ever having him sit in their offices.