Trump supporter regrets not taking COVID seriously: ‘I feel like a drunk driver that killed his family’

A supporter of President Donald Trump told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Tuesday that he regrets following the president’s example by blowing off warnings about the novel coronavirus.
While appearing on CNN, Texas resident Tony Green admitted that he used to think the pandemic was a hoax until 14 members of his family came down with the novel coronavirus after attending a gathering at his home.
ADVERTISEMENT
Green himself wound up getting hospitalized after contracting the virus, and two members of his family died as a result.
“I feel like a drunk driver that killed his family,” he said. “I know logically that, you know, we all came here on our own accord. We knew that there was a possible risk. But, you know, it’s my home. I’m the one that hosted. And, you know, somebody got sick.”
Green ended the interview by issuing a heartfelt mea culpa and urged supporters of the president to take the virus seriously.
“I’m falling on my sword,” he said. “It’s humiliating, embarrassing and hurtful and it’s just reminding me constantly, you know, what our family’s been through. So I’m doing that basically for awareness. I want to stop the spread.”
Watch the video below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
In an op-ed for The Week this Tuesday, Ryan Cooper argues that the Republican Party is now "objectively pro-coronavirus."
Cooper cites the example of GOP Senator Mike Lee of Utah, who appeared in person at the Amy Coney Barrett hearings 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus. "In one particularly ghoulish moment, both Lee and [Lindsey Graham -- who refuses to get tested] stood chatting over Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who is 87 years old (and has also refused to get tested)."
"The hearing was just one of several instances over the past couple weeks in which Republicans have worked assiduously to spread coronavirus across the land," Cooper writes. "The party has mutated from merely hampering efforts to control the pandemic to actively accelerating it, even among their own top leaders."
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, on Tuesday said that she will keep an "open mind" when it comes to the president's threat to unilaterally delay the November election.
At a Senate Judiciary hearing, Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) noted that Trump had recently said that he wanted to delay the upcoming election due to dubious claims of voter fraud.
"Does the Constitution give the president of the United States the authority to unilaterally delay a general election under any circumstances?" Feinstein asked the nominee.
"Well, Senator, if that question ever came before me, I would need to hear arguments from the litigants and read briefs and consult with my law clerk and talk to my colleagues and go through the opinion writing process," Barrett replied. "So, you know, if I give off-the-cuff answers then I would be basically a legal pundit and I don't think we want judges to be legal pundits. I think we want judges who approach cases thoughtfully and with an open mind."
Amy Coney Barrett refused to tell Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) whether she believes Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.
The California Democrat tried to pin her down on the landmark abortion case, but President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg repeatedly dodged the question.
"I want to be forthright and answer every question so far as I can," Barrett said. "I think on that question, you know, I'm going to invoke Justice [Elena] Kagan's description, which is perfectly put. When she was in her confirmation hearing she said she was not going to grade precedent or give it a thumbs-up or thumbs-down, and I think in an area where precedent continues to be pressed and litigated as is true of [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey it would be particularly wrong for me to do that as a sitting judge. So if I express a view on a precedent it signals to litigants that I might tilt one way or another in a pending case."