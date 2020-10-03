Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporter sought by police in Texas after being caught on tape punching protester in gas station parking lot

Published

9 mins ago

on

Texas Trump supporter being sought by the Denton Police Department (screengrabs).

Authorities in Texas are searching for a Trump supporter who was caught on tape punching a man in the face.

In a profane video posted online on Saturday, a man can be seen shouting about masks to a man holding a sign.

“I’ll f*cking eat your f*cking face off, motherf*cker,” the man shouts. “You want a f*cking piece?”

The man shouts, “I’ll f*ck you up” as he cocks his right arm and then punches the man in the face.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the victim hit the ground, the man who threw the punch can be heard shouting, “Get up motherf*cker!”

The man is now being sought by police for assault.

“We are aware of an assault that occurred at Buccee’s in our city this afternoon. A report has been taken and detectives are conducting an investigation,” Dixon Police Chief Frank Dixon posted on Twitter, with a request for information.

“The victim told officers that he and a friend observed supporters of President Donald Trump at the location. A verbal argument ensued, and the victim said an unknown male then punched him in the face,” Denton Police said in a statement. “Officers observed an abrasion below the victim’s right eyebrow. He also had a broken tooth.”

The suspect was reportedly last seen in a dark-colored Dodge Ram.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter sought by police in Texas after being caught on tape punching protester in gas station parking lot

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Authorities in Texas are searching for a Trump supporter who was caught on tape punching a man in the face.

In a profane video posted online on Saturday, a man can be seen shouting about masks to a man holding a sign.

"I'll f*cking eat your f*cking face off, motherf*cker," the man shouts. "You want a f*cking piece?"

The man shouts, "I'll f*ck you up" as he cocks his right arm and then punches the man in the face.

After the victim hit the ground, the man who threw the punch can be heard shouting, "Get up motherf*cker!"

The man is now being sought by police for assault.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Chris Christie hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting coronavirus

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump haunted by the ghost of dead friend, scared he won’t leave the hospital alive: Pulitzer Prize-winner

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

In a new interview with The New Yorker, Pulitzer Prize-winning White House correspondent Maggie Haberman revealed new details regarding President Donald J. Trump's state of mind as he fights to recover from COVID-19.

Haberman said that Trump's "friend Stanley Chera, who was a real-estate magnate in New York, died [of the coronavirus, in April]. Chera was older than Trump is and was in worse physical shape than Trump is, and Chera got very, very sick, very quickly, and basically went into the hospital and never came out."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE