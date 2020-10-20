Trump threatens to post ‘60 Minutes’ video before CBS in panic over how how badly his interview went
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he is “considering” releasing footage from his “60 Minutes” interview with Lesley Stahl ahead of its broadcast time, “for the sake of accuracy in reporting.”
I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020
…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020
Reports indicate that the president stormed out of the middle of the interview. It is unclear what Stahl asked him that prompted his anger.