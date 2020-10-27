Trump tries to shame media out of covering the pandemic with frantic all-caps tweet

With one week to go until the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump does not want to talk about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a frantic all-caps tweet posted Tuesday morning, the president once again ranted about all the attention the media is giving to a pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 Americans in just eight months.

“ALL THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA WANTS TO TALK ABOUT IS COVID, COVID, COVID,” the president wrote. “ON NOVEMBER 4th, YOU WON’T BE HEARING SO MUCH ABOUT IT ANYMORE. WE ARE ROUNDING THE TURN!!!”

Despite the president’s claims, there is no indication that America is “rounding the corner” on the pandemic.

According to data compiled by the New York Times, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the United States on Monday surged past 71,000, which is a record high.

Additionally, Trump-appointed Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that the surging numbers of infections in multiple states would make it difficult to safely hold big Thanksgiving dinners with family members this year.

