Trump tries to shame media out of covering the pandemic with frantic all-caps tweet
With one week to go until the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump does not want to talk about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a frantic all-caps tweet posted Tuesday morning, the president once again ranted about all the attention the media is giving to a pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 Americans in just eight months.
“ALL THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA WANTS TO TALK ABOUT IS COVID, COVID, COVID,” the president wrote. “ON NOVEMBER 4th, YOU WON’T BE HEARING SO MUCH ABOUT IT ANYMORE. WE ARE ROUNDING THE TURN!!!”
Despite the president’s claims, there is no indication that America is “rounding the corner” on the pandemic.
According to data compiled by the New York Times, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the United States on Monday surged past 71,000, which is a record high.
Additionally, Trump-appointed Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that the surging numbers of infections in multiple states would make it difficult to safely hold big Thanksgiving dinners with family members this year.
ALL THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA WANTS TO TALK ABOUT IS COVID, COVID, COVID. ON NOVEMBER 4th, YOU WON’T BE HEARING SO MUCH ABOUT IT ANYMORE. WE ARE ROUNDING THE TURN!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020
Our military is up to something in South America
With withering poll numbers and a flip of control of the Senate ever more likely, Donald Trump may be preparing to end Radical Republican rule with one last big bang—a war in South America.
For over a year now, our country has been quietly building forces near Venezuela, a nation with a leftist regime that this country has long sought to upend. Just last month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a whirlwind three-day tour of Venezuela’s neighboring countries:
GOP bracing for ‘a string of defeats’ as Dems crush them in ad spending: report
With one week to go in the 2020 presidential election, House Republicans are staring at the possibility that their numbers might get even smaller.
Politico reports that the GOP is "bracing for a string of defeats" next week after watching Democrats crush them in ad spending.