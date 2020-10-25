Quantcast
Trump wants another Amy Coney Barrett event similar to her COVID super-spreader nomination: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald J. Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States in the Rose Garden of the White House on Saturday, September 26, 2020, who was joined by her husband Jesse Barrett and their children. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Despite Dr. Tony Fauci describing the ceremonies nominating Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court as a “super-spreader event in the White House,” the Trump administration is reportedly considering another shindig for her swearing-in.

“White House is working on hosting an outdoor event for a ceremonial swearing in of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court that could come late tomorrow night after her expected confirmation tomorrow by the Senate,” ABC’s John Santucci retweeted Sunday about a story he is working on with Katherine Faulders.

Faulders added the detail that the swearing-in ceremony could be moved until Tuesday.


