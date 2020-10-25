Trump wants another Amy Coney Barrett event similar to her COVID super-spreader nomination: report
Despite Dr. Tony Fauci describing the ceremonies nominating Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court as a “super-spreader event in the White House,” the Trump administration is reportedly considering another shindig for her swearing-in.
“White House is working on hosting an outdoor event for a ceremonial swearing in of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court that could come late tomorrow night after her expected confirmation tomorrow by the Senate,” ABC’s John Santucci retweeted Sunday about a story he is working on with Katherine Faulders.
Faulders added the detail that the swearing-in ceremony could be moved until Tuesday.
The Rose Garden event where President Trump revealed his pick of Judge Amy Coney Barrett has often been referred to as a “super spreader“ as several individuals that attended were infected with the coronavirus including the president. Reporting w/ @Santucci https://t.co/t91v4irquU
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) October 26, 2020