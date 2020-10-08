Trump wants to debate Biden in person despite COVID — campaign cites note from White House doctor

On Thursday, the Trump campaign said that the president wants to debate Joe Biden in person, following the original schedule as planned, even in spite of the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The campaign pointed to the new announcement from White House physician Dr. Sean Conley, who claimed earlier in the day that he believes the president will be fit to safely participate in public events as soon as Saturday — even though that is not quite within the recommended 10-day quarantine deadline past the first positive COVID test.

