‘Trump wasn’t even completing sentences’: Morning Joe stunned by president’s debate ‘gobbledygook’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hammered President Donald Trump’s performance in his last against Joe Biden.
The “Morning Joe” host conceded that Biden occasionally stumbled, but he said Trump fared poorly in the most basic ways.
“Donald Trump wasn’t even completing sentences,” Scarborough said. “I said both men seemed to be wrestling with the English language. Again, following up on a point that other people have made this morning, I don’t know that Donald Trump’s wasn’t, his heart wasn’t in it, but for a lot of the night he wasn’t speaking in complete sentences. He was blurting out phrasing. His answer to the environmental question was just absolute gobbledygook.”
“He wasn’t finishing sentences, he wasn’t finishing thoughts,” Scarborough added. “There were stretches where Joe Biden was also struggling. I don’t think last night was a great night for rhetoric in American politics, but it probably was a good enough night for Joe Biden, given the fact that some people are actually claiming Donald Trump won handily last night. That is a grading curve I wish I had had throughout high school, because I wouldn’t have gotten as many D’s in calculus and physics as I did.”
Trump’s last-gasp debate stunt ‘fizzled’ and was a huge flop: report
According to a report from Politico's Ryan Lizza, Donald Trump attempt to make headlines and disrupt the last debate with a new revelation about Hunter Biden landed with a thud because his surprise guest had nothing to offer to the press.
Noting the president has been successful in the past about changing the focus of a rapidly-changing news cycle by ginning up new controversies, the president, with the help of his handlers, hyped up an appearance by a former Hunter Biden business partner, Tony Bobulinski, that ended up be long on accusations -- but short on particulars.
‘He lies all the time’: 2016 Trump-voting seniors say he’s ‘shot himself in the foot’
Polls have consistently shown that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is doing vastly better with senior voters than Hillary Clinton did in 2016, and President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic is a big reason why.
In interviews with ABC News, senior voters in Florida and North Carolina gave a blistering assessment of Trump's performance on COVID-19, which they said had made them switch their allegiances to Biden this year.
WATCH: Melania snatches hand away from Trump again following debate
The final debate of the 2020 presidential election ended on yet another awkward note as first lady Melania Trump snatched her hand away from Donald Trump as the two walked off the stage.
In a clip posted to Twitter by the Sun, the president and his wife can be seen turning and walking off hand-in-hand before the first lady forcefully pulls her hand away, leading the president to give her a little tap on her back and she accelerates away from him.
Watch below:
Melania Trump appears to pull her hand away from Donald Trump's as they leave the presidential debate pic.twitter.com/x1NSMcfduy