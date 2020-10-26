Trump whines that he shouldn’t be blamed for ‘Lock her up!’ chants — as his supporters chant it

President Donald J. Trump refuted responsibility for his rally cries of “lock her up” during a campaign stop in Martinsburg, Penn. Monday.

“Lock her up,” the crowds chanted. To which Trump replied, “Now [the chants] are happening with [Joe] Biden because that’s a crime family, frankly. But every time that happens, when they say, ‘lock her up,’ they always blame me and I have nothing to do with it.”

