Trump will run again in 2024 is he loses in November: Former White House official
In an interview with The Australian, former senior White House adviser Steve Bannon suggested that Donald Trump will make another run for the presidency in 2024 should he go down to defeat on November 3rd.
According to a report in the Daily Mail, Bannon claimed the president would not go away quietly knowing he has a base of hardcore supporters waiting for his return.
Saying “You’re not going to see the end of Donald Trump,” Bannon first claimed he thinks the president can pull out a win with little more than two weeks to go, before suggesting a third run could be in the offing if Trump comes up short.
“I’ll make this prediction right now: if for any reason the election is stolen from or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he’s going to run for re-election in 2024,” he said in the interview.
“Bannon also predicted the election result will go to the Supreme Court and may even be conferred to the House of Representative in January, saying the outcome will be contentious and ‘won’t be settled anytime soon’” the report adds.
The former White House official who also helmed the president’s 2016 presidential run was recently arrested on two charges of criminal fraud and is facing maximum penalties of 20 years for each charge if convicted.
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Mitch McConnell waited too long to distance himself from Trump — and now it’s going to cost him: report
According to a report from USA Today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and fellow Republican senators waited too long to put some distance between themselves and unpopular President Donald Trump and that will likely cost McConnell his power and GOP control of the Senate.
With the election a little more than two weeks away and Trump appearing to be heading to defeat, members of the Republican Party have begun to openly suggest they are facing a "bloodbath" on November 3rd. According to the USA Today report, conservatives lawmakers have only themselves to blame for the coming debacle.
RNC head McDaniel defends Trump’s ‘Lock them all up’ threat by whining her kids are locked out of school
Appearing on ABC's "This Week," Republican National Committee head Ronna Romney McDaniel deflected questions about Donald Trump encouraging his followers to chant "Lock her up" in reference to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) by complaining her kids are being kept out of school because of the governor's COVID-19 shutdown.
Speaking with host George Stephanopoulos, Michigan resident Romney McDaniel was pressed about the president's comments about the Democratic governor who was at the center of a plot by domestic terrorists to kidnap her and put on trial over her COVID-19 edicts.
Fox News host smears Hunter Biden: ‘Should this suggest that there’s a child pornography issue?’
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday sought to link the son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden to child pornography.
Bartiromo made the assertion about Hunter Biden in the form of a question to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).
According to the Fox News host, someone had analyzed the handwriting of an FBI agent who served subpoenas for Hunter Biden's laptop and determined that the agent once worked on "child pornography issues."
"What is going to be coming out in the coming weeks?" Bartiromo asked. "We understand here on Sunday Morning Futures there is more to come. And there is further analysis of the subpoenas handwriting and it suggests that the subpoena was served by an FBI agent whose name is Joshua Wilson and over the last five years, he has been working on child pornography issues."