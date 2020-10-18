Trump will run again in 2024 is he loses in November: Former White House official

In an interview with The Australian, former senior White House adviser Steve Bannon suggested that Donald Trump will make another run for the presidency in 2024 should he go down to defeat on November 3rd.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Bannon claimed the president would not go away quietly knowing he has a base of hardcore supporters waiting for his return.

Saying “You’re not going to see the end of Donald Trump,” Bannon first claimed he thinks the president can pull out a win with little more than two weeks to go, before suggesting a third run could be in the offing if Trump comes up short.

“I’ll make this prediction right now: if for any reason the election is stolen from or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he’s going to run for re-election in 2024,” he said in the interview.

“Bannon also predicted the election result will go to the Supreme Court and may even be conferred to the House of Representative in January, saying the outcome will be contentious and ‘won’t be settled anytime soon’” the report adds.

The former White House official who also helmed the president’s 2016 presidential run was recently arrested on two charges of criminal fraud and is facing maximum penalties of 20 years for each charge if convicted.

