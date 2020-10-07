‘Trumpism on steroids — literally’: Conservative buries Trump for ‘worst political blunder in memory’
President Donald Trump keeps sabotaging his own re-election campaign with just weeks to go, and one conservative says his presidency appears to be in freefall.
The president returned to the White House from the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was briefly treated for the coronavirus, and instead of being chastened he’s doubling down on all the bad behavior that’s made him deeply unpopular, wrote The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes.
“Trump is held hostage by his own sweaty self; pinioned by his narcissism, callousness, and addiction to cruelty,” Sykes wrote.
Democrat Joe Biden has opened up a 16-point lead nationally in a CNN poll, and a slew of other polls show the former vice president with double-digit leads — and that’s before Trump spiked negotiations on a coronavirus stimulus bill in a possibly steroid-induced fugue.
“Instead of a relief package we got Trumpism on steroids. Literally,” Sykes wrote. “Indeed, it may really have been the worst political blunder in memory. Even his closest aides were flummoxed.”
Trump seemed to realize as much, and soon began negotiating with himself on Twitter, but Sykes said he appears finished.
“We wake up today, with the growing sense that Trump is in freefall,” Sykes wrote. “The polls are ghastly and you can sense the mood of the country shifting.”
