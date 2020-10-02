Trump’s COVID-19 infection is a ‘vivid demonstration of incompetence’: CNN’s John Harwood

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Friday expressed condolences to President Donald Trump after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus — but also said it showed that the president’s recklessness had finally caught up with him.

Harwood started out by talking sympathetically about the dangers the president faces now that he’s been infected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a personal tragedy for the president, for the first lady, for Hope Hicks,” he said. “This is a dangerous disease, an unpredictable disease, and as you all have been mentioned, he has comorbidities.”

However, he said none of that should let the president off the hook for how he has handled a pandemic that so far has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

“It is also the most vivid possible demonstration of the incompetence and the irresponsibility of the administration,” he said. “Unable to protect the country these last several months, unable to protect those around him, unable to protect himself. The president, by mocking mask wearing, by downplaying the significance of the virus, by trying to suppress the medical expertise that has been warning of the danger of this, you could not have had a clearer demonstration of this for the American public.”

Watch the video below.