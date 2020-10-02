What happens next? Here are some reasons everything changed when Trump tested positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In an early-morning tweet, he also revealed Melania Trump has tested positive and they will be quarantining.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

The bombshell news from a leader who has repeatedly downplayed coronavirus rocked the world and the 2020 campaign.

“Other aides to the president would not say whether he was experiencing symptoms, but people at the White House noticed that his voice sounded raspy on Thursday, although it was not clear that it was abnormal for him, especially given the number of campaign rallies he has been holding lately,” The New York Times reported. “Mr. Trump’s positive test result could pose immediate difficulties for the future of his campaign against former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., his Democratic challenger, with just 33 days before the election on Nov. 3. Even if Mr. Trump, 74, remains asymptomatic, he will have to withdraw from the campaign trail and stay isolated in the White House for an unknown period of time. If he becomes sick, it could raise questions about whether he should remain on the ballot at all.”

Here are some of the things people were discussing:

Tomorrow's front page, remade at the last second pic.twitter.com/PiD18exlgG — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) October 2, 2020

Trump is the commander in chief of US armed forces deployed in active wars and combat around the work and has sole nuclear strike authority. Among other powers. Yes, this is bigger than election politics now. https://t.co/yy5T8dPxqS — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) October 2, 2020

Updated White House schedule removes Trump's planned in-person events pic.twitter.com/Uj6rDv1E8D — Lindsey McPherson (@lindsemcpherson) October 2, 2020

President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. In the last week, @realdonaldtrump has visited— ✅ Trump Doral

✅ Trump Hotel DC

✅ Trump Sterling

✅ Trump Bedminster via @1100penn https://t.co/u8NikrBU6Chttps://t.co/U8yvI1huus — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) October 2, 2020

Fox News illustrates breaking news that Trump has tested positive for Covid with rare image of him briefly wearing a mask – moving quickly to airbrush from the minds of viewers his reckless refusal to do so routinely and his constant mockery of Biden for being more responsible. pic.twitter.com/2JdRpgBo4e — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) October 2, 2020

With President Trump testing positive for Covid-19, this is no longer just about one person. It is also about the national security of the United States of America. — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) October 2, 2020

On the Air Force One flight back from #Minnesota on Wednesday evening, @MarkMeadows came back to chat with those of us in the press cabin for ~10 minutes. https://t.co/FYJRYRYnZ1 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 2, 2020

So the president is potentially a super-spreader. Unbelievable https://t.co/u4PuiYpvYd — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 2, 2020

Reminder that there is no testing regimen for members of the House and Senate. Some members are getting tested on their own, but there’s no plan, no strategy, no testing capability within Congress right now. — K Tully-McManus (@ktullymcmanus) October 2, 2020

A spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence did not immediately respond to requests for comment about whether he has been tested. https://t.co/ldFRkjMv9z — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 2, 2020

Dow futures plunge more than 400 points as Trump says he tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/2A1qlG4Qlf — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) October 2, 2020

Dow futures have dropped 500 points on the news that President Trump has tested positive for coronavirus. — Jo Ling Kent (@jolingkent) October 2, 2020

The president has the coronavirus. The vice presidential debate is in five days. The next presidential debate is in 13 days. The election is in 32 days. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 2, 2020

I’m told a small group of officials were aware Thursday a.m. that Hope Hicks had tested positive. Despite that, President Trump traveled to New Jersey for a fundraiser and his press secretary held a briefing. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2020

Just noted on MSNBC by @JonLemire: Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, who is around Trump often, has spent time in the last 24 hours or so with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Might Meadows and Barrett have to quarantine? If so, what would that mean for the confirmation hearings? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 2, 2020

I’m thinking of Biden and his family who had to go to & sit in an indoor event with the unmasked Trumps. — Taniel (@Taniel) October 2, 2020

Trump and FLOTUS “are both well at this time,” per WH doctor Sean Conley. pic.twitter.com/5tg39rNmB0 — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) October 2, 2020

No one has any idea where this story goes from here. In the next hours, let alone days or weeks. I pray for everyone’s health and for the strength and stability of our county in a time of deep turmoil. I strongly believe we will forge on into a better future. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 2, 2020

Trump at the Al Smith Dinner, hours before testing positive for COVID: "I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight." pic.twitter.com/JusxOzhmSt — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 2, 2020

good point made on msnbc just now that this could very well delay amy coney barrett's supreme court confirmation hearing — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 2, 2020

Dr. Irwin Redlener: "The massive amount of contact tracing that has to happen now is overwhelming." @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 2, 2020

Former WH doctor Ronny Jackson on Fox: "I know first-hand that he's in great health. And I think he's going to be fine." — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) October 2, 2020

Gonna be like an October Surprise Advent Calendar — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) October 2, 2020

Statement from @kdurquiza, whose father supported Trump before dying from COVID: “I’ve now been exposed to COVID by The Donald himself as I sat about 15 feet away from him, in the very first row of the debate hall, while he yelled and mocked VP Biden for wearing masks." — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) October 2, 2020