What happens next? Here are some reasons everything changed when Trump tested positive for coronavirus

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump speaking at the Iowa Republican Party's 2015 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In an early-morning tweet, he also revealed Melania Trump has tested positive and they will be quarantining.

The bombshell news from a leader who has repeatedly downplayed coronavirus rocked the world and the 2020 campaign.

“Other aides to the president would not say whether he was experiencing symptoms, but people at the White House noticed that his voice sounded raspy on Thursday, although it was not clear that it was abnormal for him, especially given the number of campaign rallies he has been holding lately,” The New York Times reported. “Mr. Trump’s positive test result could pose immediate difficulties for the future of his campaign against former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., his Democratic challenger, with just 33 days before the election on Nov. 3. Even if Mr. Trump, 74, remains asymptomatic, he will have to withdraw from the campaign trail and stay isolated in the White House for an unknown period of time. If he becomes sick, it could raise questions about whether he should remain on the ballot at all.”

Here are some of the things people were discussing:

