Trump’s base has shrunk since 2016 — and his only chance for re-election is finding new voters
President Donald Trump keeps doubling down on his base supporters, even as that demographic seems to be shrinking.
The president won an unlikely election four years ago by generating enthusiasm from white voters without college degrees, who don’t usually turn out to the polls, but that share of the voting bloc has declined as the number of minority voters and college-educated voters grows, reported the New York Times.
The number of white American voters without college degrees has dropped by more than five million since 2016, largely due to aging, while the number of minority voters and college-educated white voters has grown by more than 13 million since then.
Although their numbers have shrunk, that voting cohort has continued turning out to the polls in unusually high numbers even when Trump hasn’t been on the ballot, and his campaign has focused on finding more of those voters instead of reaching out beyond them.
“For his entire term, Trump has made very few attempts to reach out and broaden his coalition,” said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. “He has been trying to expand the Trump base that casts ballots, and they could substitute for the diminishing group of blue-collar whites.”
More new voters have registered as Republicans than Democrats in key states such as Florida and Pennsylvania, but the shrinking of his base in states that he narrowly won last time pose a challenge to Trump’s re-election.
“The combination of the president’s personality and style combined with the demographic challenges leaves very little margin for error,” said GOP strategist Ken Spain. “Increasing registration while juicing turnout is his only play at this stage. It would mean defying the polls again.”
2020 Election
Trump pledges to release ‘preview’ of his ‘magnificently brilliant’ 60 Minutes interview in incoherent tweet
President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a strange and incoherent tweet in which he pledged to release his entire unedited interview with "60 Minutes" journalist Lesley Stahl.
"I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted 'takeout' interview of me by Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes," the president wrote on Twitter. "Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and 'magnificently brilliant' answers to their 'Q’s.'"
The president earlier this week abruptly ended his interview with Stahl and has spent the last two days relentlessly attacking her.
2020 Election
With 220,000+ dead from Covid-19 on his watch, Trump says ‘not much’ he would do differently
More than 220,000 people in the U.S. have been killed by the coronavirus on his watch and millions have lost their livelihoods due to the ongoing economic collapse, but President Donald Trump on Wednesday said there is "not much" he would do differently if given the chance, making clear that he has not learned from his disastrous mishandling of the pandemic and is unwilling to change course.
"Look, it's all over the world," Trump, who has admitted to downplaying the severity of the pandemic from the start, said during a Sinclair town hall with Eric Bolling. "You have a lot of great leaders, a lot of smart people. It's all over the world. It came out of China. China should have stopped it."
2020 Election
John Cornyn confronts late spending spree by MJ Hegar, Democratic allies in reelection campaign
For almost the entire election cycle, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's massive financial advantage had reassured Republicans across Texas as they dealt with mounting challenges on other parts of the ballot.
Now, with less than two weeks until the election, Cornyn's fortunes have dramatically changed.
His once-staggering cash-on-hand advantage — 16-to-1 earlier this year — is gone, he is confronting a late surge in outside Democratic spending and his challenger, MJ Hegar, has been outspending him on TV for a month.
Polls continue to give Cornyn various single-digit leads, but the 11th-hour action is making for a fluid, uncertain finale.