Trump’s campaign has become a ‘slow-motion train wreck’: White House ally

Conservative allies of President Donald Trump are now laser focused on getting Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court, in part because they believe Trump’s chances of winning the 2020 election are sinking rapidly.

In an interview with Politico, one Trump ally said that the president’s campaign has been “slow-motion train wreck” for the last month and he said it was hard to see how he can turn things around in the next three weeks.

“I’ve been mapping out paths to 270 electoral votes almost every week since July and it’s gotten to a point now where it’s just a depressing exercise,” they explained.

The Trump ally added that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s increasingly likely win made enshrining a right-wing Supreme Court “more important than ever.”

Another conservative operative working to push the Barrett confirmation tells Politico that focusing on winning the Supreme Court is more realistic than winning the White House at this point

“It’s just more doable,” they explained. “I don’t think Trump is sunk quite yet but his reelection is certainly not a lock, whereas with Barrett I would be really surprised if she doesn’t get through.”