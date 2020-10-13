Trump’s campaign has become a ‘slow-motion train wreck’: White House ally
Conservative allies of President Donald Trump are now laser focused on getting Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court, in part because they believe Trump’s chances of winning the 2020 election are sinking rapidly.
In an interview with Politico, one Trump ally said that the president’s campaign has been “slow-motion train wreck” for the last month and he said it was hard to see how he can turn things around in the next three weeks.
“I’ve been mapping out paths to 270 electoral votes almost every week since July and it’s gotten to a point now where it’s just a depressing exercise,” they explained.
The Trump ally added that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s increasingly likely win made enshrining a right-wing Supreme Court “more important than ever.”
Another conservative operative working to push the Barrett confirmation tells Politico that focusing on winning the Supreme Court is more realistic than winning the White House at this point
“It’s just more doable,” they explained. “I don’t think Trump is sunk quite yet but his reelection is certainly not a lock, whereas with Barrett I would be really surprised if she doesn’t get through.”
As GOP politicians continue to flout pandemic precautions, do restaurants have to serve them?
On Oct. 5 — three days after President Donald Trump confirmed via Twitter that he and his wife had tested positive for the novel coronavirus — Murray's Restaurant in downtown Minneapolis announced that 13 of their employees were entering quarantine.
As the Associated Press reported, the 13 had catered a fundraiser the Wednesday before Trump's diagnosis. It was held at the Minnesota home of Marty Davis, CEO of the quartz countertop manufacturing company, Cambria. About 40 contributors paid $200,000 a couple or $100,000 per person for the chance to meet the president and hear him speak.
Trump’s performance nears final curtain
If it weren't for the human lives damaged or destroyed by Donald Trump's presidency — the 215,000 or so killed by the coronavirus is only the beginning, of course — the whole insane experience could be understood as a brilliant, confrontational work of performance art. It's a vulgar and moronic performance, to be sure, and one that pushes the audience's willingness to suspend disbelief to its outer limits. But it's also a work of indisputable genius, one that has hypnotized media and public around the world for the better part of five years.
Watch Donald Trump shake it to the Village People’s Y.M.C.A. at Florida campaign rally
President Donald Trump energetically returned to the campaign trail on Monday after having been hospitalized for coronavirus.
"President Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday, holding his first rally since being hospitalized earlier this month, as part of an intense effort to demonstrate that his bout with covid-19 is behind him and that he is the more vigorous of the two septuagenarian candidates vying for the presidency," The Washington Post reported Monday. "Though Trump has declared himself now immune' to the virus — which has killed more than 214,000 Americans and infiltrated the White House — he and his team have not clarified for the public the last time he tested negative before his covid-19 diagnosis was announced Oct. 2. This has raised questions about whom Trump may have infected before isolating himself at the White House and then at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center."