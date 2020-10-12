Trump’s ‘decimated” campaign staff ‘has no clue’ how to stop his re-election death-spiral: John Heilemann
Discussing new polling that shows Donald Trump falling behind in states that are normally Republican strongholds, “Morning Joe” regular John Heilemann said the president’s campaign staff — what is left of it — has no idea how to stop the bleeding as they run out of cash.
Speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski, the political analyst explained he saw no path for Trump to get the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to remain in office.
“I happened to be in Arizona last week so we can talk more about that but on the two largest questions, first, what does the Trump campaign plan to do?” Heilemann asked. “They have no clue what they plan to do and part of the reason — not part of the reason but the whole reason — for this is you have a campaign that is almost as — has been almost as decimated by COVID-19 as the White House has been, right?”
“So there’s been, you know, this comprehensive meltdown as people learned that much of the senior leadership was infected with the coronavirus,” he added. “You have [campaign manager] Bill Stepien infected. You have a campaign leadership that’s been in just as much disarray in the last ten days and trying to figure out what Jonathan Lemire was talking about a couple of minutes ago: how to handle the fact that the president of the United States all last week was out of his right mind and was — you know, we all observed the notion that the president every time we saw him in a video was clearly not — even by Trump standards, was disassociative and he was taking high doses of steroids so he was not in his right mind.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘decimated” campaign staff ‘has no clue’ how to stop his re-election death-spiral: John Heilemann
Discussing new polling that shows Donald Trump falling behind in states that are normally Republican strongholds, "Morning Joe" regular John Heilemann said the president's campaign staff -- what is left of it -- has no idea how to stop the bleeding as they run out of cash.
Speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brezinski, the political analyst explained he saw no path for Trump to get the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to remain in office.
"I happened to be in Arizona last week so we can talk more about that but on the two largest questions, first, what does the Trump campaign plan to do?" Heilemann asked. "They have no clue what they plan to do and part of the reason -- not part of the reason but the whole reason -- for this is you have a campaign that is almost as -- has been almost as decimated by COVID-19 as the White House has been, right?"
2020 Election
Experts: ‘Rageful’ Trump’s ‘inability to distinguish fact from fiction’ make him ‘unsuitable to be in command of the nuclear arsenal’
We continue the series, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump Revisited: Mental Health Experts on the Devastating Mishandling of a Pandemic.” Whereas we could not have predicted a pandemic three-and-a-half years ago, the authors of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President anticipated how the president would respond, should there be a crisis. We tried to warn the public of the very consequences that are unfolding today: abuse of power, incompetence, loss of lives and livelihoods of many Americans, and an existential threat to human civilization itself.
2020 Election
‘Appalling criminal conduct’: California GOP accused of operating fake ‘official’ ballot drop boxes
California's top election official is investigating reports that the state's Republican Party has set up unauthorized ballot drop boxes posing as "official" in several major counties, an illegal practice that could deceive voters into depositing their ballots at unsecure locations.
"Operating unofficial ballot drop boxes—especially those misrepresented as official drop boxes—is not just misleading to voters, it's a violation of state law," California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a statement responding to reports of unauthorized ballot drop boxes in Fresno, Los Angeles, and Orange counties.