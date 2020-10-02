Trump’s campaign never bothered to contact Biden’s campaign about COVID exposure
President Donald Trump’s campaign never contacted Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign to let them know that they might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
According to both PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor and CNN’s Sarah Mucha, Biden’s campaign only learned about the president’s infection through news reports and was never informed by anyone on the Trump campaign about the president coming down with the disease.
This is significant because Biden and Trump were just feet apart during Tuesday night’s presidential debate, which featured constant yelling and interrupting from the president.
Trump’s infection has sparked concerns that he could have passed on the virus to the 78-year-old Biden, whom the president mocked for wearing a mask too often during the debate.
Biden is reportedly being tested for COVID-19 on Friday morning, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has already announced that she has tested negative for the virus.
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign never bothered to contact Biden’s campaign about COVID exposure
President Donald Trump's campaign never contacted Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign to let them know that they might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
According to both PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor and CNN's Sarah Mucha, Biden's campaign only learned about the president's infection through news reports and was never informed by anyone on the Trump campaign about the president coming down with the disease.
2020 Election
White House has no credibility left now that Trump is infected with COVID: ex-press secretary
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning former Former Bill Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart said the public should be very skeptical about anything coming out of the White House regarding Donald Trump's bout with COVID-19 symptoms, saying the president and his current press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany have already forfeited America's trust.
Speaking with "New Day" hosts John Berman and Erica Hill, Lockhart was asked what the White House should do now that they are faced with a serious in-house health crisis that has spooked the country and America's allies.
"I heard it when I turned on "New Day" this morning at, you know, about 6:30 this morning. I had not been watching anything overnight, " Lockhart began. "My gut reaction was this is really gut-check time at the White House particularly in their communications department. They have roughly six to eight hours to change the way they have done things, really come clean with the American public and put out the straight story in a way that they haven't done before -- acknowledge their mistakes because you know, again, you lie about the small things, then it means you'll lie about the large things."
2020 Election
GOPer Loeffler buried in ridicule after threatening China for giving Trump COVID-19
Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler was buried on Twitter Friday morning after accusing China of infecting Donald Trump and his wife Melania with the novel COVID-19 with the all-cap threat: "WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE."
As lawmakers begin to adress the news that the president has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, Loeffler, who is locked on a tight race to hold onto the seat she was appointed to, was the first to blame China by writing, "Remember: China gave this virus to our President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS. WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE."