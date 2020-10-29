Trump’s closing argument: You people are scum and morons — but vote for me anyway
Sen. Martha McSally, an Arizona Republican, has paid her bootlicking dues. She’s repeatedly gone out of her way to show obeisance to Donald Trump, most famously in January when she yelled “liberal hack” repeatedly at a CNN reporter who asked her if the Senate should consider evidence before rushing to acquit Trump during his impeachment trial.
This article was originally published at Salon
But despite years of bowing and scraping and, of course, voting to acquit Trump despite his obvious guilt, McSally has earned no loyalty in return from her orange master. She’s in a tough race against former astronaut Mark Kelly, a Democrat, and has consistently trailed in the polls. At a recent Arizona rally, Trump didn’t bother to hide his disdain for McSally’s standard political desire to address her own potential voters.
“Martha, just come up fast. Fast. Fast. Come on. Quick,” Trump barked at her. “You got one minute! One minute, Martha! They don’t want to hear this, Martha. Come on. Let’s go. Quick, quick, quick. Come on. Let’s go.” It was clear that, as always, Trump resents every moment when the spotlight’s not on him, even in the context of helping a sycophant.
That moment went viral, since cringeworthy is the emotional fuel of the internet. It also illustrated one of the most frustrating aspects of Trumpism: Trump treats his own supporters as a pack of morons, but they don’t seem to mind and keep on adoring him anyway.
This was most profoundly demonstrated by a bizarre video from a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, last week, when Trump complained to the crowd about the indignity of even having to visit their city.
“I wasn’t coming to Erie. I have to be honest. There’s no way I was coming. I didn’t have to,” Trump announced. “And then we got hit with the plague, and I had to go back to work.”
(Like most things Trump says, this is not true. Former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead over Trump in the polls — both nationally and in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state — has been stable since before Biden was officially running.)
But what’s wild about this video is how the crowd reacts to Trump’s lengthy diatribe about how he doesn’t even want to be there: They laugh and cheer, lapping it up as he insults them right to their faces.
It’s such a weird reaction that CNN host Don Lemon aired a supercut of Trump complaining at various rallies that he didn’t even want to be there.
“I may never have to come back here again if I don’t get Iowa,” Trump told a crowd in Des Moines.
This bit, which he repeats ad nauseam, is Trump’s apparent closing argument: Since he lowered himself to speak directly to the hoi polloi, the least they can do is vote for him. In order for the joke to work, you have to accept Trump’s premise that his supporters are scum and he taints himself by having to speak to them.
Despite Trump’s insistence that he hates holding his rallies, of course, the truth is that he’s hopelessly addicted to them and their main purpose to feed his ego. They probably aren’t helping his campaign.
As Susan Milligan at U.S. News and World report pointed out this week, polling suggests that “voters in battleground states do not approve of Trump’s largely maskless, packed rallies.”
Trump sees his own supporters as dupes. He revels in their adoration, but can’t even pretend to return the feeling. Being a sociopathic bully, he revels in rubbing their noses in the fact that he sees them as idiots.
A recent incident in Omaha, Nebraska, became an almost too-perfect symbol of this relationship between Trump and his supporters. Buses that were supposed to come pick up supporters after a rally failed to materialize, leaving hundreds of people — many of them elderly — stranded in the cold. They had to walk long distances back to their cars, and multiple people were taken to the hospital after exposure to the freezing temperatures.
That Trump loathes his own fans isn’t a great mystery. As The Atlantic dutifully reported in two articles in September, Trump routinely makes fun of Christian conservatives behind their backs and called fallen soldiers “suckers” and “losers.” All we need is a story about him making fun of dumb cops and we’ve hit the trifecta of Trump mocking the constituent groups that are the most faithfully Republican.
The irony of this is that the right-wing media has stoked their audience’s hatred for liberal voters, Democratic politicians and mainstream journalists for decades by claiming that such people are a “liberal elite” who look down their noses at “ordinary Americans,” especially conservatives. Night after night, Fox News solemnly declares that its audience is victimized endlessly by this supposed snobbery, even though there’s usually little or no evidence to make the case. This narrative of liberal contempt and conservative victimization permeated Republican talking points during the Amy Coney Barrett hearing, with one GOP politician after another feigning outrage at the imaginary attacks on Barrett for being a devout Catholic and having a big family, without producing a shred of evidence that any such attacks had ever happened.
While the evidence of liberal contempt for conservatives is thin on the ground, the evidence of Trump’s contempt for his own supporters is delivered to us via firehose. He insults his voters right to their faces. He sneers at Republican politicians who support him. He cares so little for his most fervent supporters that he repeatedly imperils their health with his rallies, not to mention the Barrett nomination party at the White House that led to more than two dozen Republicans getting sick with COVID-19.
Trump gets away with this because Republicans have been treating their own people like a bunch of suckers for years, which is why right wing media is awash in conspiracy theories and snake-oil salesmen. They get away with it because their marks always assume, like good marks should, that they’re in on the con, and that somebody else is the sucker. So when Trump insults his own voters right to their faces, telling them they live in some Podunk burg he hoped he’d never have to visit again, many in the crowd are thinking, “He’s not talking about me, but these other yahoos.”
In truth, those folks are the biggest suckers of all, imagining that they’re the exception to Trump universal contempt. He really does see his supporters as a herd of gullible idiots. By swallowing it and voting for him anyway, they’re only confirming his worst assumptions.
2020 Election
As GDP data shows economy still in a deep hole, Trump denounced for ‘trying to mislead the public by claiming an economic miracle’
As President Donald Trump on Thursday predictably wasted no time celebrating new figures showing a record-breaking GDP surge in the third quarter and working the data into his last-minute campaign pitch, analysts and lawmakers pushed back by placing the numbers into the broader context of an economy coming off the worst quarter in U.S. history and continuing to shed jobs at an unprecedented rate.
Just after the Bureau of Economic Analysis released its anticipated report estimating that the U.S. economy grew a record 7.4% during the three-month period ending in September—a 33.1% annualized growth rate—Trump fired off a tweet hailing the "Biggest and Best" GDP jump "in the History of our Country."
2020 Election
‘Dangerously out of touch’: Ex-White House adviser slams Trump and Larry Kudlow for bragging about the economy
President Donald Trump's top economic and trade adviser Larry Kudlow is "out of touch," according to former White House economist Austan Goolsbee.
Speaking to MSNBC's Katy Tur, Goolsbee explained that Trump's celebration of the GDP is unwarranted because it took such a significant dive. It's a lot like losing $100 and getting back $60, said Tur.
"You score five runs in one inning, that is a good inning, but if you let up ten runs in the inning before that you're still way down," Goolsbee explained. "I think the numbers look very much like what happened in the job market over the summer. Where we started with a 21 million job loss, and we made back a little over half of that. And then we kind of stalled out. We're still adding jobs, but you also saw this morning another epically bad new unemployment claims number. You still have well over 700,000 people filing for unemployment insurance newly this week. Now we're seeing this on the GDP side. Certainly, this is a positive. You would not want a smaller number, but it has to be bigger and more sustained than what we saw today before we can say that we're back to normal."
2020 Election
Trump supporter ‘carried out on a stretcher’ as heat takes its toll on Tampa rally crowd: ‘Multiple people have passed out’
Medical personnel provided assistance to supporters of President Donald Trump during his Thursday rally in Tampa, Florida.
Reporters at the scene say that several people suffered heat related ailments.
"It’s hot hot hot at Trump’s large rally. 87 [degrees] and 71% humidity. Have noticed EMTs provide assistance for at least two people in the crowd, one carried out on a stretcher. Staffers trying get water bottles to people but quickly running out and having to restock," said Emily Larsen of Washington Examiner.